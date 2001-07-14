C3 AI to Announce Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2022 on June 1, 2022

C3+AI (NYSE: AI), the Enterprise AI software company, today announced it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2022, which ended April 30, 2022, following the close of the U.S. markets on Wednesday, June 1, 2022. C3 AI will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the financial results.

Conference Call Details

The conference call will begin at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on June 1, 2022. A live webcast will be available on the C3 AI Investor Relations website at https%3A%2F%2Fir.c3.ai, or with the dial-in info below:

Participant Toll Free Dial-In Number: +1 (833) 927-1758

Participant International Dial-In Number: +1 (929) 526-1599

Access code: 264081

An audio replay of the conference call will be available approximately two hours after its completion and will be accessible for 30 days on the C3+AI+Investor+Relations+website.

About C3 AI

C3 AI is the Enterprise AI application software company. C3 AI delivers a family of fully integrated products including the C3 AI Application Platform, an end-to-end platform for developing, deploying, and operating enterprise AI applications and C3 AI Applications, a portfolio of industry-specific SaaS enterprise AI applications that enable the digital transformation of organizations globally. Learn more at: www.c3.ai.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220512005231/en/