Skechers Donations Exceed $8 Million in Mission to Save Shelter Animals

Skechers, The Comfort Technology Company™, reached a new milestone for its philanthropic BOBS from Skechers collection—donating over $8 million to date to save and help over 1.5 million animals in need in the United States and Canada. The milestone reflects the Company’s growing investment in animal welfare across North America, which in June will include a register round-up at Skechers stores throughout the United States and Canada as well as planned adoption events with national non-profit organization Petco Love and animal welfare partners in California, Texas, Nebraska and Vancouver.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220512005378/en/

Los Angeles Animal Services shelter pets at a Skechers pet adoption event in California. Since 2015, the Company has donated over $8 million—funds that have helped Petco Love and 4,000 animal welfare organizations save and support more than 1.5 million dogs and cats in the United States and Canada. (Photo: Business Wire)

“The BOBS from Skechers movement has inspired communities everywhere who love animals—and through this collection, we continue to find new ways to help make a difference,” said Michael Greenberg, president of Skechers. “From growing our BOBS apparel lines to offering low-cost, on-site vaccination services at our adoption events, we’re giving consumers more opportunities to show their love and care for shelter dogs and cats—and we’re grateful to have our great partner Petco Love along for this incredible journey.”

Initially a philanthropic collection of slip-on styles that donated new shoes to children in need, the BOBS from Skechers movement now includes a popular offering of footwear, apparel and accessories dedicated to helping shelter animals. For every BOBS from Skechers item purchased in the United States and Canada, a donation is made to Petco Love to help support shelter pets and its 4,000 animal welfare partners across North America.* Skechers has helped save over 1.1 million dogs, cats and other animals through pet adoptions, and contributed to the care of over 400,000 additional animals at nurseries, sanctuaries and medical care facilities.

Additionally, Skechers and Petco Love continue to recognize organizations across the country that have gone above and beyond to protect and save shelter dogs and cats by investing in their lifesaving work with special grants and check celebrations. These grants allow the organizations to expand their efforts to help more animals in need through adoption, medical care, and numerous other lifesaving initiatives throughout the nation.

“The work we do with BOBS from Skechers allows us to help even more animals and bring pets and families together,” said Susanne Kogut, president of Petco Love. “The donations from Skechers are lifesaving and help us build closer, stronger, and healthier communities for both pets and the people who love them.”

The BOBS from Skechers collection is available at Skechers.com, Skechers and department and specialty locations in the United States and Canada as well as select Petco stores. To learn more, follow BOBS from Skechers on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, or visit BOBSfromSkechers.com. For more on Petco Love, visit petcolove.org or follow at Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

*Skechers U.S.A., Inc., 228 Manhattan Beach Blvd., Manhattan Beach, CA 90266, 310-318-3100. Petco Love, 654 Richland Hills Drive, San Antonio, TX 78245, 858-453-7845. During the promotion, BOBS from Skechers will donate twenty-five cents USD per item of specially marked BOBS from Skechers footwear, apparel and accessories sold in the U.S. to Petco Love, a 501c3 nonprofit organization that helps save the lives of dogs, cats and other pets in America’s shelters. The promotion runs from January 1, 2019 through December 31, 2022.

About Skechers USA, Inc.

Skechers USA, Inc. ( NYSE:SKX, Financial), The Comfort Technology Company™ based in Southern California, designs, develops and markets a diverse range of lifestyle and performance footwear, apparel and accessories for men, women and children. The Company’s collections are available in over 180 countries and territories through department and specialty stores, and direct to consumers through digital stores and 4,308 Company- and third-party-owned physical retail stores. The Company manages its international business through a network of wholly-owned subsidiaries, joint venture partners, and distributors. For more information, please visit about.skechers.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok.

About BOBS from Skechers

BOBS from Skechers’ charitable collection of shoes, apparel and accessories have improved animals’ lives: over the past seven years, Skechers has contributed more than $8 million to help over 1.5 million shelter pets, including saving 1.1 million rescued pets in the United States and Canada. It all started in 2011, when Skechers launched a movement to support children impacted by natural disasters and poverty – a cause that has helped the Company donate more than 16 million new pairs of shoes to kids in more than 60 countries worldwide. To learn more about BOBS from Skechers’ commitment to making a difference, visit BOBSfromSkechers.com and follow the brand on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Petco Love

Petco Love is a nonprofit changing lives by harnessing the power of love to make communities and pet families closer, stronger, and healthier. Since our founding in 1999 as the Petco Foundation, we’ve empowered animal welfare organizations by investing $330 million in adoption and other lifesaving efforts. We’ve helped find loving homes for more than 6.5 million pets in partnership with Petco and organizations nationwide. Our love for pets drives us to lead with innovation, creating tools animal lovers need to reunite lost pets and lead with passion, inspiring and mobilizing communities and our more than 4,000 animal welfare partners to drive lifesaving change alongside us. Is love calling you? Visit petcolove.org or follow at Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn to be part of the lifesaving work we’re leading every day.

This announcement contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, Skechers’ future domestic and international growth, financial results and operations including expected net sales and earnings, its development of new products, future demand for its products, its planned domestic and international expansion, opening of new stores and additional expenditures, and advertising and marketing initiatives. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking language such as “believe,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “will,” “could,” “may,” “might,” or any variations of such words with similar meanings. Any such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause or contribute to such differences include the disruption of business and operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic; delays or disruptions in our supply chain; international economic, political and market conditions including the challenging consumer retail markets in the United States and the impact of Russia’s recent invasion of Ukraine; sustaining, managing and forecasting costs and proper inventory levels; losing any significant customers; decreased demand by industry retailers and cancellation of order commitments due to the lack of popularity of particular designs and/or categories of products; maintaining brand image and intense competition among sellers of footwear for consumers, especially in the highly competitive performance footwear market; anticipating, identifying, interpreting or forecasting changes in fashion trends, consumer demand for the products and the various market factors described above; sales levels during the spring, back-to-school and holiday selling seasons; and other factors referenced or incorporated by reference in Skechers’ annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and its quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended March 31, 2022. Taking these and other risk factors associated with the COVID-19 pandemic into consideration, the dynamic nature of these circumstances means that what is stated in this press release could change at any time, and as a result, actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. The risks included here are not exhaustive. Skechers operates in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time and we cannot predict all such risk factors, nor can we assess the impact of all such risk factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Given these risks and uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. Moreover, reported results should not be considered an indication of future performance.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220512005378/en/