Wrike Wins Top Project Management Awards From TrustRadius

Wrike, the most powerful work management platform, now part of Citrix, today announced that it has been awarded the TrustRadius 2022 Top Rated Awards in the primary category of Project Management and secondary categories of Creative Management, Enterprise Marketing Management, Online Proofing, Product Management, Professional Services Automation, Project Portfolio Management, and Task Management.

“In order to address evolving modern workplace challenges and maintain a leadership position year after year, innovation is imperative at Wrike,” says Senior Vice President and Wrike General Manager, Citrix, Andrew Filev. “Market trends, historical data, customer feedback — these are all things that present us with a holistic view to guide platform updates. We’re grateful for review platforms like TrustRadius because they provide us with another source of our most valuable asset: customer feedback. It’s with this input that we have been able to build the most powerful and versatile work management platform over the past 15 years.”

Since 2016, the TrustRadius Top Rated Awards have become the B2B industry standard for unbiased recognition of technology products. Based entirely on customer feedback, they have never been influenced by analyst opinion or status as a TrustRadius customer. Here is a detailed+criteria+breakdown of the methodology and scoring that TrustRadius uses to determine Top Rated winners. With a trScore of 8.5 out of 10 and over 85 recent verified reviews, Wrike is recognized by the TrustRadius community as a valuable player in the project management software category and leads in seven secondary categories.

“Wrike has won Top Rated Awards in the Creative Management, Enterprise Marketing Management, Online Proofing, Product Management, Professional Services Automation, Project Management, Project Portfolio Management, and Task Management categories,” said Megan Headley, VP of Research at TrustRadius. “These awards are based directly on feedback from their customers. TrustRadius reviewers highlight the software’s ability to provide a paper trail and clear review process for projects, as well as its collaboration and reminder features.”

Wrike has received high marks for its depth and breadth, versatility, and usability. Notable user feedback includes:

“One of the more robust project management software options out there with all the bells and whistles a company can need and therefore is very easily tailored to your department or company needs.” - Strategist+in+Marketing

“Wrike has a more robust custom functionality than any other project management system I have used.” - Project+Manager+-+Brand+Creative

“As part of the marketing/communications team, our in-house agency used Wrike as our project management tool to set up campaigns, individual tasks, and share large creative files. Previously, our creative reviews were done by hand and were extremely inefficient. Wrike helped solve that problem and allowed our team to stay on track by setting up team reviews of content, alerting team members of outstanding questions and upcoming projects, and creating an automated flow that supported a team that went from 100% in-office to 100% remote during the pandemic.” - Project+Manager+in+Marketing

“What's really nice about Wrike is that you can have a standard playbook or set of tasks associated with a project, then it is easily applied across multiple instances — in our case, customer implementation projects. I really like how it has timing built right into the product so that you know if something is due or late. It also does a really good job of keeping communication in a centralized location so that you aren't going to five places to check on statuses from multiple people.” - Pre+Sales+Engineer

“Our digital advertising agency, which is a professional services company, uses Wrike to get work started for our clients more quickly, optimize our workload across the team, and improve client collaboration. Wrike allows our team to quickly gather all the information we need from our clients in one place, as well as trigger fully planned projects with actions, timelines, assignees, and more.” - Co-founder%2C+Managing+Director

This release contains forward-looking statements which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The forward-looking statements in this release do not constitute guarantees of future performance. Those statements involve a number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, including risks associated with the impact of the global economy and uncertainty in the IT spending environment, revenue growth and recognition of revenue, products and services, their development and distribution, product demand and pipeline, economic and competitive factors, the Company's key strategic relationships, acquisition and related integration risks as well as other risks detailed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Citrix assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking information contained in this press release or with respect to the announcements described herein. The development, release and timing of any features or functionality described for our products remains at our sole discretion and is subject to change without notice or consultation. The information provided is for informational purposes only and is not a commitment, promise or legal obligation to deliver any material, code or functionality and should not be relied upon in making purchasing decisions or incorporated into any contract.

About Wrike

Wrike, a Citrix company, is the most intelligent, versatile work management platform for the enterprise. It can be easily configured for any team and any use case to transform how work gets done. Wrike’s feature-rich platform puts teams in control of their digital workflows, enabling them to focus on the most important work, maximize potential, and accelerate business growth. Customers like Estée Lauder, Hootsuite, Nielsen, Ogilvy, Siemens, and Tiffany & Co. depend on Wrike to help teams plan, manage, and complete work at scale. Wrike is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. For more information, visit: www.wrike.com.

About TrustRadius

TrustRadius is the most trusted research and review platform for business leaders to find and select the right software for their needs. Decision-makers across industries rely on verified, peer-based guidance and research from TrustRadius. Vendors engage and convert high-intent buyers by telling their unique stories through rich reviews. Over 12 million visitors a year create and engage with high-quality review content and data on Trustradius.com. Headquartered in Austin, TX, TrustRadius was founded by successful entrepreneurs and is backed by Mayfield Fund, LiveOak Venture Partners, and Next Coast Ventures.

