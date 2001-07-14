Students From Highpoint Virtual Academy to Be Celebrated With Their First-Ever In-Person Graduation Ceremony

After two years of questions and distractions, the students from Highpoint Virtual Academy of Michigan (HVAM), an online public school serving K-12 students throughout the state, will celebrate its graduates with its first-ever in-person commencement ceremony this weekend.

The ceremony will take place at Riverside Park in Auburn Hills at 11 a.m. Details for the graduation can be found below or on HVAM’s Facebook+page.

“I know some families struggled the last two years, it’s been a challenge. But for one day, let the students have their shining moment, the recognition of all their hard work, and a celebration of their future,” said HVAM Head of School Mary Moorman. “We’re so happy they made it to this point and look forward to seeing what they do next.”

Many HVAM students took advantage of the school’s Early+Middle+College+Program, an integrated sequence of high school and college courses, giving graduates a leg up before they even graduate. This year, HVAM will graduate over 90 students with 4 students completing their 13th year and earning an associate degree from Baker College and Davenport University along with their High School Diploma.

The graduating class reports it has been accepted to colleges and universities across Michigan and beyond including Butler University, Henry Ford, Schoolcraft, Ferris State, Michigan State, and Oakland University. To date, students have earned $200,000 in scholarship money.

Prior to the pandemic, students enrolled in virtual school for a number of reasons—some were looking to escape bullying, some may have fallen academically off track, and others were looking for an alternative to the traditional classroom setting.

Details of the invite-only graduation ceremonies are as follows:

WHAT: Highpoint Virtual Academy of Michigan 2022 Graduation Ceremony

WHERE: Auburn Hills, MI at Riverside Park

WHEN: May 14 at 11:00 AM

CONTACT: For any questions about the celebrations, please contact head of school Mary Moorman at [email protected]. For media inquiries, please contact Ken Schwartz at [email protected].

About Highpoint Virtual Academy of Michigan

Highpoint Virtual Academy of Michigan (HVAM) is an online public-school program of Mesick Consolidated Schools, serving students across the state of Michigan. HVAM is tuition-free, giving parents and families the choice to access the engaging curriculum and tools provided by Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s leading provider of proprietary K-12 curriculum and online education programs. For more information about HVAM, visit hvam.k12.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220512005011/en/