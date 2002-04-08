Starfleet Innotech leadership mobilizes across North America with strategic meetings in US, Canada

NEW YORK, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Starfleet Innotech , Inc. (OTC Pink: SFIO) (" SFIO " or “The "Company") caps off the first leg of its US roadshow with a successful showing at the Planet MicroCap conference in Las Vegas, strategic meetings with Silicon Valley partners in Palo Alto. Towards the end of the month, executives from the global conglomerate will be congregating in New York to cement the agreements necessary to establish a more concrete presence in the United States.



“While we already have a presence in the United States through our office, key personnel, and strategic partners, our showcase in Las Vegas formally kicks off the next phase of our growth as a conglomerate,” said Santiago Arnaiz, General Manager of Communications at SFIO. “We recognize the crucial role that North America plays as fertile grounds to stage our global expansion. There are incredibly exciting projects being launched across the SFIO ecosystem—in the Philippines, Dubai, Malaysia, and beyond—all vital parts of our growth journey. Our job here in the US is to find partners interested in joining us on that journey. The reception so far has been promising.”

As a global investment holding company, SFIO is focused on innovation through disruptive collaborations across its three key industries: Food and Beverage (F&B), Real Estate, and Technology. This translates to making strategic investments in high-growth businesses and building synergies across its diverse portfolio in order to provide maximum shareholder value.

SFIO currently maintains offices across New Zealand, Australia, Malaysia, the United Arab Emirates, the Philippines, and the United States. Over the next few months, the SFIO team will be mobilizing across North America , building on its momentum in Las Vegas and San Francisco, towards establishing a more concrete presence in the region.

Last week, both Arnaiz and Chief Investor Officer Richard De Lima presented SFIO at the Planet MicroCap showcase to an audience of investors, fund managers, and family offices. In Toronto, CEO Jeths Lacson has mobilized a signed partnership with the company’s Canadian distributor for Gorgeous Coffee and Epiphany Manuka Honey products . Under this agreement, the company’s F&B products will be made available for purchase online through Amazon, and eventually through major retail outlets across North America.

Meanwhile, Chief Technology Officer Richard Prodigalidad met with technology partners in San Francisco and Palo Alto, including biotech wearable developer NeuroSky . Wearables developed by NeuroSky are set to be integrated into SFIO’s real estate projects under the Moraya brand of wellness-oriented, tech-enabled townships. Deployed through Project Fort, a community health dashboard service and subsidiary of SFIO, these wearables will gather the data necessary to pioneer entirely new approaches to proactive community care .

In addition to ecosystem partners, Prodigalidad secured commitments to connect the increasing demand for tech talent across Silicon Valley with highly-skilled developers and designers based in the Philippines—positioning SFIO as the central hub in a global innovation ecosystem. More details on this new initiative will be shared in the months to come.

“The work continues in connecting with investors and other growth enablers to take SFIO to the next level. We have a full lineup of meetings over the next few weeks, ranging from exploratory chats, follow-up sessions stemming from our recent participation at Planet MicroCap, and deep-dives into partnership agreements,” said Arnaiz. “It was exciting to get to sit down with our partners in Silicon Valley to kick off our co-creation efforts in technology. I’m looking forward to doing the same in New York, representing our businesses like Epiphany Cafe with potential F&B partners.”

Among these potential partners are major distributors, retail stores, manufacturers, and cafe franchises—with whom SFIO hopes to bring its F&B businesses like Epiphany Cafe and Gorgeous Coffee into the country. To support these growth efforts, the company will be engaging with a US-focused IR firm to bolster its traction in this crucial market.

“Our goal at SFIO is to bridge promising businesses from emerging economies with crucial growth enablers, many of which are based in the United States,” said Arnaiz. “Over the last year or so, we’ve been hard at work championing those promising businesses. Now we’re shifting our focus to the US, to build the other side of that global infrastructure. While here, we’ll be looking to accomplish three things: strike strategic partnerships with institutional players, increase visibility on our global businesses, and gather the resources we need to get Starfleet soaring.”

For media enquiries, please contact:

Craymond Yeong, PR & Marketing Specialist

Starfleet Innotech, Inc.

Phone: (+64) 21 0833 2966

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @SFIO_Inc

Facebook: @starfleetinnotech

YouTube: SFIO

About Starfleet Innotech, Inc.

Starfleet Innotech , Inc. ( SFIO) is a global investment holding company focused on innovation through disruptive collaborations across its three key industries: Food and Beverage (F&B), Real Estate, and Technology. With a strong presence across New Zealand, Australia, Malaysia, the United Arab Emirates, the United States, and the Philippines, SFIO makes strategic investments in high-growth businesses, building synergies across its diverse portfolio to provide maximum shareholder value. Guided by tradition, driven by innovation, and enabled by collaboration—SFIO is on a hyper-growth path to build a thriving global business ecosystem, shaping the futures of its core industries.

