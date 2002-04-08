CSX Honors 65 Customers with 28th Annual Chemical Safety Excellence Award

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CSX Corp. ( CSX) presented 65 customers with the company’s annual Chemical Safety Excellence Award for their outstanding contribution to the safe transportation of hazardous materials in 2021.



The Chemical Safety Excellence Awards were presented to customers who shipped at least 600 carloads of hazardous materials with CSX during the year without a release due to controllable factors. The winners, representing a wide range of industry segments, shipped over 185,000 carloads of hazard materials on the CSX network in 2021.

CSX gave special recognition to the global chemical company Kemira, which led all hazard materials shippers with 21 consecutive years as a CSX award winner. Also receiving special recognition were ExxonMobil Chemical Company and Messer North America, which reached their 10-consecutive-year milestone as award winners; and Americas Styrenics, Ascend Performance Materials, and Shintech, which reached five consecutive years without a non-accidental release.

“CSX understands the commitment required by customers to achieve the Chemical Safety Excellence Award standard, which is why we publicly recognize those who contribute so effectively toward protecting communities and our employees,” said Kevin Boone, executive vice president of Sales and Marketing. “As an industry safety leader, CSX seeks to promote safety excellence not just within our company, but with all of our business partners and in all of our communities.”

2021 CSX Chemical Safety Excellence Award Winners:

Advansix

Afton Chemical

Altivia Chemicals

Americas Styrenics

Arkema

Ascend Performance Materials

Ashta Chemicals

BASF Corporation

BP Products North America

Cargill

Cenovus Energy

Centennial Energy

CFF Industries

Chemtrade Logistics

CHHS

Citgo Petroleum

ConocoPhillips

Cornerstone Chemical

Crestwood Services

Dow Chemical

Environmental Protection & Improvement

Evonik Corporation

ExxonMobil Chemical

Gibson Energy

Gunvor USA

H.J. Baker

Heritage Environmental Services

Ice Service Group

Indorama Ventures

Ineos Olefins & Polymers

Ineos Phenol

Ineos Styrolution

Inv Nylon Chemicals

Irving Oil

Jones-Hamilton

Kemira

Koch Methanol

Koppers Industries

Markwest Hydrocarbon

Messer North America

Methanex Methanol

Nan Ya Plastics

Norfalco

Nucor

Nutrien

Occidental Chemical

Olin

PBF Holding

Phillips 66

Poet Biorefining

Reagent Chemical & Research

Renewable Products Marketing Group

Rohm & Haas

Sabic

Sasol Chemicals USA

Shintech

Southern Chemical

Suncor Energy

Targa Resources

The Andersons

United Refining

Univar Solutions

Valero Marketing and Supply

Vantage Corn Processors

Westlake Chemical

