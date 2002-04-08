MakeMyTrip Limited to Report Fiscal 2022 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial & Operating Results on May 25, 2022



Gurugram and New York, May 12, 2022 MakeMyTrip Limited ( MMYT) plans to report its fiscal 2022 fourth quarter and full year financial and operating results before markets open on Wednesday, May 25, 2022. The Company will post the release on its Investor Relations website https://investors.makemytrip.com/ and will not be distributing over newswires.



A live Zoom Webinar with the senior management team will also be hosted at 7:30 am EDT or 5:00 pm IST through the company’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.makemytrip.com/.



To register for the webinar, please follow this link:

https://makemytrip.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_IrCG4m78THCRM4lkLXMrug



Registered participants will receive a confirmation email containing the Zoom access link and alternative phone dial-in details.



A replay of the event will be available on the company’s Investor Relations website approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live event.