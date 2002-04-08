Nasdaq Announces 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

NEW YORK, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq, Inc. ( NDAQ) has scheduled its 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders for June 22, 2022 at 8:00 AM ET. Shareholders of record will be able to vote and ask questions online during the meeting. The virtual meeting website will be accessible 15 minutes prior to the meeting start by visiting: www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/NDAQ2022.

Shareholders of record as of April 25, 2022 will be eligible to vote and participate in the Annual Meeting. Nasdaq’s 2022 Proxy Statement and 2021 Annual Report on Form 10-K are available at www.nasdaq.com/annual-meeting. The Proxy Statement contains information on voting and admission procedures.

