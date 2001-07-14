Students From Arkansas Virtual Academy To Be Celebrated with the In-Person Prom & Graduation Ceremony They Earned

After two years of questions and distractions, the students from Arkansas Virtual Academy (ARVA), an online public school serving K-12 students throughout the state, will celebrate its graduates with an in-person prom and commencement ceremony this weekend.

Both the prom and graduation will take place at the Statehouse Convention Center. ARVA will graduate approximately 320 students. Details for the graduation can be found below or on ARVA’s Facebook+page.

“I know some families are still struggling and last two years have not been easy. But for one day, let the students have their shining moment, the recognition of all their hard work, a celebration of their future, and a fun time dancing to boot,” said ARVA Head of School Amy Johnson. “We’re so happy they made it to this point and look forward to seeing what they do next.”

Prior to the pandemic, students enrolled in virtual school for a number of reasons—some were looking to escape bullying, some may have fallen academically off track, and others were looking for an alternative to the traditional classroom setting.

ARVA is inviting all families and friends worldwide to join the celebration. Details of the prom and graduation ceremonies are as follows:

WHAT: Arkansas Virtual Academy2022 Graduation Ceremony

WHERE: Statehouse Convention Center

WHEN (prom): May 13 from 7:00-10:00 PM

WHEN (grad): May 14 at 1:00 PM

CONTACT: For any questions about the celebrations, please contact head of school Amy Johnson at [email protected]. For media inquiries, please contact Ken Schwartz at [email protected].

About Arkansas Virtual Academy

Arkansas Virtual Academy is a full-time public charter school serving students in grades K through 12. As part of the Arkansas public school system, ARVA is tuition-free and gives families the choice to access the engaging curriculum and tools provided by Stride Inc. (NYSE: LRN). For more information about ARVA, visit arva.k12.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220512005002/en/