Insight School of Kansas Students Set to Graduate and Begin the Next Chapter of Their Lives

Insight School of Kansas (Insight), a state-wide online public school serving students in grades 7-12 and adults, is excited to celebrate its class of 2022. After years of hard work, Insight graduates will close the high school chapter of their lives and begin the next one.

Insight will celebrate its graduates with an in-person commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 14 beginning at 2:00 pm.

“Our state motto means ‘to the stars through difficulties,’ and this perfectly describes what we work to instill in our students at Insight. We want them to never lose sight of their hopes, despite challenges they may encounter in life,” said Cassandra Barton, Head of School for Insight. “Life throws curveballs frequently, but we encourage our students to use strength and effort to persevere and prevail. We are excited to see our students graduate and take the amazing next steps in their careers and academic futures.”

This year, Insight will graduate over 120 students from all over the state. Collectively, the graduating class reports it has been accepted to community colleges and universities across Kansas and beyond, including University of Central Oklahoma, Washburn University, Kansas City Kansas Community College, Johnson County Community College, Kansas University, Wichita State University, and Barton County Community College. Additionally, some graduates are working to complete trade or technical programs and are on their way to becoming licensed professionals in the workforce.

Students enroll in virtual school for a number of reasons—some are looking for the safe learning environment that online school provides, some are looking to get back on track to earn their high school diploma, some are looking for more time outside of school hours to hone a craft or hobby, and others are looking for a community of students and teachers where they could belong for the rest of their academic career and beyond.

Insight students also have access to a career readiness program offering pathways in Information Technology, Marketing, Business, and Health and Bio Sciences, which give them a leg up on career skills as they head into college or the workforce.

Details of the graduation ceremonies are as follows:

WHAT: Insight School ofKansas 2022 Graduation Ceremony

WHERE: Spring Hill High School 19701 S Ridgeview Rd, Spring Hill, KS 66083

WHEN: Saturday, May 14th, 2022, 2:00 PM

CONTACT: For any questions about the celebration, please contact Head of School Cassandra Barton at [email protected]. For media inquiries, please contact Ken Schwartz at [email protected].

About Insight School of Kansas and Kansas Virtual Academy

Insight School of Kansas (Insight) and its sister school, Kansas Virtual Academy (KSVA), are accredited, full-time online public schools of the Spring Hill Unified School District. Insight serves Kansas students in grades 7-12, as well as adult learners who are past their fourth-year cohort and have not earned a traditional high school diploma. KSVA serves Kansas students in grades K-6. As part of the Kansas public school system, Insight and KSVA are tuition-free and give parents and families the choice to school from home using curriculum provided by K12, a Stride company (NYSE: LRN) (formerly K12 Inc.). Stride offers learners of all ages a more effective way to learn and build their skills for the future. For more information about Insight, visit insightks.k12.com and for KSVA, visit ksva.k12.com.

