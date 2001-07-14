Jasper County, Texas Streamlines Budgeting Operations With Questica Solutions

Questica Inc., the leading provider of public sector budgeting solutions, today announced that Jasper County, TX is implementing Questica solutions to support its immediate and future budgeting processes. Questica is a subsidiary of GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: GTYH) (“GTY”), a leading provider of cloud solutions for the public sector.

With a budget of $25M, Jasper County sought to modernize its financial processes by introducing new technology that would streamline workflow operations. Leadership in the county wanted a solution that would not only increase the accuracy and security around personnel and budgeting but also automate budgeting functions to save staff time and money.

Jasper County selected cloud-based budgeting software from Questica to help introduce automated processes that will streamline budgeting and auditing, increase administrative controls, and support comprehensive data collection.

“This new solution from Questica will help us to move away from spreadsheets, to be more strategic and innovative through our entire budgeting operations,” said Melissa Smith, County Auditor of Jasper County. “We are confident that introducing this technology will provide the same benefit to Jasper County as it has to other Texan counties.”

“We are excited to see the results that local governments in Texas are achieving with Questica,” said Craig Ross, President and Chief Executive Officer, Questica. “As they have been for local governments around the country, our Operating and Personnel modules will be transformative to the county’s operations, empowering growth and freeing personnel to focus on more strategic tasks.”

About Questica

For over 20 years, Questica has partnered with public sector organizations to enable data-driven budgeting and decision-making, while increasing data accuracy, productivity and improving stakeholder trust. Over 700 organizations are using Questica’s budgeting, performance, transparency and engagement software solutions. For more information about Questica, visit questica.com.

About GTY Technology Holdings Inc.

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GTYH) (“GTY”) brings leading public sector technology companies together to achieve a new standard in stakeholder engagement and resource management. Through its six business units, GTY offers an intuitive cloud-based suite of solutions for state and local governments, education institutions, and healthcare organizations spanning functions in procurement, payments, grant management, budgeting, and permitting: Bonfire provides strategic sourcing and procurement software to enable confident and compliant spending decisions; CityBase provides government payment solutions to connect constituents with utilities and government agencies; eCivis offers a grant management system to maximize grant revenues and track performance; OpenCounter provides government payment software to guide applicants through complex permitting and licensing procedures; Questica offers budget preparation and management software to deliver on financial and non-financial strategic objectives; Sherpa provides public sector budgeting software and consulting services.

