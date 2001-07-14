Weave Named a Best Healthcare Technology Solution Finalist for SIIA CODiE Awards

Weave (NYSE: WEAV), the all-in-one customer communication platform for small business, has been named an SIIA+CODiE+Awards+Business+Technology+finalist in the Best Healthcare Technology Solution category. Selected by expert reviewers, the finalists represent the most innovative and impactful products from software services, information, business, and related technologies.

Ahead of the June 8, 2022 announcement of category winners, independent specialists will judge finalists in the Best Healthcare Technology Solution category on 11 different criteria including ease of use, innovation, the overall impact on costs, and workflow improvement.

“We designed Weave with small healthcare practices and staff in mind — these are the Main Street businesses that are the fabric of our communities,” said Weave’s Chief Product Officer Branden Neish. “They deserve innovative solutions to streamline all the tedious tasks of running a healthcare practice like appointment reminders, payment collections, and customer reviews. Weave gives them exactly that.”

Weave provides healthcare businesses a wide array of products and services that are designed to modernize how businesses attract, engage, and retain patients. In addition to core products like VoIP phone features, two-way text messaging, and email communication, offices have access to:

- Automated Review Requests – Grow your practice by sending a quick text automatically after each appointment, inviting patients to leave a Google or Facebook review

- Customized Messaging – Create and send unique messages for each practitioner, appointment type, and appointment status

- Text Preferences – Weave tracks patient communication preferences, only sending messages to those who have opted in

- Mobile Calendar – Always know who your next patient is by easily viewing your schedule from the Weave mobile app

“The 2022 CODiE Award finalists highlight the products and people who drove their industries forward through innovative products and leadership in these uncertain times,” said SIIA President Jeff Joseph. “These honorees continue the proud tradition of CODiE Award finalists of recognizing the most impactful products, services and leaders of their time, setting a foundation for the next generation of innovators. Congratulations to all who received this well-earned acknowledgment.”

Weave’s all-in-one communications and engagement platform was recently named a leader in four different categories on G2’s Spring 2022 Report, a Cellerant Best in Class winner, and a Dentaltown Townie Choice Award Winner. To learn more about Weave’s award-winning solutions, visit getweave.com.

About the SIIA CODiE™ Awards

The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology’s finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. For more information, visit siia.net%2FCODiE.

About Software and Information Industry Association (SIIA)

SIIA is the only professional organization connecting more than 450 data, financial information, education technology, specialized content and publishing companies. Our diverse members provide the critical data, content, and information that drives the global economy, informs financial networks, connects learners and educators, and drives innovation. Learn more at siia.net.

About Weave

Weave is the all-in-one customer communication and engagement platform for small business. From the first phone call to the final invoice and every touchpoint in between, Weave connects the entire customer journey. Weave’s software solutions transform how local businesses attract, communicate with and engage customers to grow their business. The first Utah company to join Y Combinator, Weave has set the bar for Utah startup achievement & work culture. In the past year, Weave has been included in the Forbes Cloud 100, Inc. 5000 fastest-growing companies in America, and Glassdoor Best Places to Work. To learn more, visit www.getweave.com%2Fnewsroom%2F

