Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 2038 stocks valued at a total of $8,176,000,000. The top holdings were AAPL(3.89%), QQQ(2.84%), and MSFT(2.14%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 1,356,676 shares in NAS:IBTE, giving the stock a 0.41% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $25 during the quarter.

On 05/12/2022, iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF traded for a price of $24.5399 per share and a market cap of $192,634,000. The stock has returned -4.37% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC reduced their investment in BATS:GOVT by 1,203,346 shares. The trade had a 0.4% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $25.53.

On 05/12/2022, iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $24.165 per share and a market cap of $17,168,236,000. The stock has returned -7.45% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought 513,858 shares of BATS:JPST for a total holding of 1,061,769. The trade had a 0.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.32.

On 05/12/2022, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF traded for a price of $50.19 per share and a market cap of $19,009,430,000. The stock has returned -0.50% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC reduced their investment in NAS:QQQ by 60,282 shares. The trade had a 0.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $354.77.

On 05/12/2022, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 traded for a price of $292.4958 per share and a market cap of $160,844,648,000. The stock has returned -9.86% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 has a price-earnings ratio of 28.27 and a price-book ratio of 7.60.

During the quarter, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought 54,872 shares of ARCA:IVV for a total holding of 345,084. The trade had a 0.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $445.9.

On 05/12/2022, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $394.35 per share and a market cap of $279,500,158,000. The stock has returned -3.91% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 21.72 and a price-book ratio of 4.17.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

