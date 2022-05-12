Onex Second-Quarter Dividend Declared

All amounts in U.S. dollars
unless otherwise stated
TORONTO, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Onex Corporation (TSX: ONEX) today declared a second-quarter dividend of C$0.10 per Subordinate Voting Share payable on July 31, 2022 to shareholders of record on July 8, 2022.
For further information:
Emilie Blouin
Director, Shareholder Relations and Communications
Tel: +1 416.362.7711
Onex Website: www.onex.com
