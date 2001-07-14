Semantix Welcomes Marcela Bretas as Chief Strategy Officer

Semantix, Latin America’s first fully integrated data platform, today announced that the company has hired Marcela Bretas as its Chief Strategy Officer (CSO). Bretas brings nearly two decades of experience helping businesses successfully navigate the public markets and develop and execute a robust growth strategy. As CSO, Bretas will be responsible for leading the company’s corporate venture capital initiatives, its merger and acquisition strategy and all aspects of investor relations.

“We’re on the cusp of hitting our next phase of growth as we make our way to the public markets,” said Leonardo Santos, co-founder and CEO of Semantix. “Marcela brings the perfect mix of domain expertise, strategic thinking and leadership to help us capitalize on the opportunity ahead.”

Bretas joins Semantix at a critical point - as the company makes its way to the public market in 2022. Recently, Semantix announced that it entered into a definitive agreement to merge with Alpha+Capital (NASDAQ%3A+ASPC), a special purpose acquisition company (“SPAC”) focused on technology, and become a publicly traded company on NASDAQ. Bretas’ background includes an impressive blend of financial and public market experience and sets her up perfectly to help Semantix as it becomes a publicly traded company. Most recently, she served as the Director of Investor Relations, Strategic Planning, Partnerships and M&A for B3, the Brazilian stock exchange. Prior to B3, she was a Vice President of Investment Banking at Morgan Stanley and holds business degrees from Harvard Business School and Columbia Business School.

“It’s clear that data has become the differentiating factor for businesses looking to get a competitive edge through insights that can streamline costs, optimizing performance and inform strategy,” added Bretas. “Semantix sits at the center of this movement, providing businesses with the technology that speeds time to insights and streamlines the data journey. I’m excited to join the team at this milestone moment.”

For more information about Semantix, please visit: www.semantix.ai.

About Semantix

Semantix is Latin America’s first fully integrated data software platform. Semantix has more than 300 clients with operations in approximately 15 countries using Semantix’s software and services to enhance their businesses. The company was founded in 2010 by CEO Leonardo Santos. For more information, visit www.semantix.ai.

About Alpha Capital Acquisition Company

Alpha Capital (Nasdaq: ASPC) is a special purpose acquisition company (“SPAC”) that has planned to combine its business with a Latin American-focused technology company since its $230 million initial public offering on Nasdaq in February 2021. The firm’s founders and sponsors are Alec Oxenford, CEO and Chairman, and Rafael Steinhauser, President and Director. The company’s co-sponsors include Innova Capital, FJ Labs and Dr. Irwin Jacobs. For more information, visit alpha-capital.io.

