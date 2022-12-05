Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of THORNBURG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC

THORNBURG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 194 stocks valued at a total of $7,616,000,000. The top holdings were CME(6.39%), AVGO(5.93%), and ABBV(5.86%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were THORNBURG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

THORNBURG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC reduced their investment in NYSE:ABBV by 724,519 shares. The trade had a 1.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $145.09.

On 05/12/2022, AbbVie Inc traded for a price of $151.5378 per share and a market cap of $264,217,149,000. The stock has returned 36.98% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, AbbVie Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 21.19, a price-book ratio of 16.02, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.48, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.20 and a price-sales ratio of 4.63.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.19, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

THORNBURG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC reduced their investment in NYSE:SHOP by 58,194 shares. The trade had a 0.94% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $822.89.

On 05/12/2022, Shopify Inc traded for a price of $367 per share and a market cap of $50,076,323,000. The stock has returned -71.30% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Shopify Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 415.75, a price-book ratio of 5.28, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 308.52 and a price-sales ratio of 10.85.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.22, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

The guru established a new position worth 19,096 shares in NAS:BKNG, giving the stock a 0.59% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $2342.2 during the quarter.

On 05/12/2022, Booking Holdings Inc traded for a price of $2079.53 per share and a market cap of $85,274,106,000. The stock has returned -7.81% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Booking Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 169.84, a price-book ratio of 19.56, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 47.41 and a price-sales ratio of 6.91.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

THORNBURG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC reduced their investment in NYSE:HD by 117,250 shares. The trade had a 0.57% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $347.27.

On 05/12/2022, The Home Depot Inc traded for a price of $290.935 per share and a market cap of $307,467,360,000. The stock has returned -12.35% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Home Depot Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.17, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.44, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.55 and a price-sales ratio of 2.08.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.84, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

THORNBURG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC reduced their investment in NAS:WBA by 882,421 shares. The trade had a 0.54% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.22.

On 05/12/2022, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc traded for a price of $43.015 per share and a market cap of $36,945,068,000. The stock has returned -16.57% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 5.89, a price-book ratio of 1.38, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.81 and a price-sales ratio of 0.28.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

