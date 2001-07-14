Upshur County Schools Enrolling for Second Year of Statewide Virtual Learning

Upshur County Virtual School (UCVS), a program of Upshur County Schools, will welcome students in grades K-12 from across West Virginia for another year of online learning.

“While we started Upshur County Virtual School to meet students at their point of need coming out of the pandemic, we look forward to continuing to offer this innovative learning option for students,” said Dr. Sara Lewis-Stankus, Upshur County Schools Superintendent. “We are proud to bring the best of both virtual learning and what Upshur County has to offer to more students in the coming school year.”

Upshur County Virtual School offers a hub of learning opportunities for students in grades K-12. Students access a full course load online in the core subjects of math, science, English/language arts, and history. Stride+Learning+Solutions—a Stride, Inc. company—provides Upshur County Virtual School with a customized online school platform, standards-aligned curriculum, and teacher-led instruction.

Students who graduate from Upshur County Virtual School will be awarded a diploma from Buckhannon-Upshur High School. Outside of class time, eligible students will have access to Upshur County’s extracurricular activities, clubs, and student organizations. Expanded live virtual tutoring and mentoring sessions will also be offered.

Additionally, a variety of state and local resources are available to students. Eligible high school students can take advantage of the district’s partnerships with West Virginia Wesleyan College (WVWC) and West Virginia University (WVU). Eligible students can enroll in up to two WVU courses each semester beginning in tenth grade. Students interested in a career in education can participate in West Virginia’s Grow Your Own program. Upshur County Schools has partnered with WVWC to provide a pathway for high school students interested in this pathway option.

Upshur County Virtual Learning Coordinator, Stacy Marteney, will oversee the success of the virtual school and support students and families with the resources they need. Upshur County will provide UCVS students with devices to access their online classes.

“We are proud to have designed a learning solution that gives more students the opportunity to explore learning in an environment that meets their need,” said Mrs. Marteney. “Our virtual school offers another safe and healthy environment for academic and personal success.”

Stride Learning Solutions delivers online education to students across the country and has worked with schools and districts across all 50 states to help develop local solutions to meet personalized online and blended learning goals.

Upshur County Virtual School is now enrolling for the 2022-2023 school year. For more information visit www.upshurschools.com%2Fo%2Fucvs.

About Upshur County Schools

The mission of the Upshur+County+Schools is to provide a quality education through a safe student-centered learning environment in a respectful, caring atmosphere. It is the mutual responsibility of students, staff, parents, and other community members to be committed to and accountable for student mastery of essential skills, which will lead to success in life.

About Stride, Inc.

At Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN) we are reimagining learning – where learning is lifelong, deeply personal, and prepares learners for tomorrow. The company has transformed the teaching and learning experience for millions of people by providing innovative, high-quality, tech-enabled education solutions, curriculum, and programs directly to students, schools, the military, and enterprises in primary, secondary, and post-secondary settings. Stride is a premier provider of K-12 education for students, schools, and districts, including career learning services through middle and high school curriculum. For adult learners, Stride delivers professional skills training in healthcare and technology, as well as staffing and talent development for Fortune 500 companies. Stride has delivered millions of courses over the past decade and serves learners in all 50 states and more than 100 countries. The company is a proud sponsor of the Future+of+School, a nonprofit organization dedicated to closing the gap between the pace of technology and the pace of change in education. More information can be found at stridelearning.com, K12.com, galvanize.com, techelevator.com, and medcerts.com.

