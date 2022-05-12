Draganfly Inc. to Begin Delivering NuGen Medical Device's Needle-Free Injection Devices and Insulin to Ukraine Type 1 Diabetics In Urgent Need of Supply

Revived Soldiers Ukraine deploy Draganfly's Medical Response Drones to deliver NuGen M.D.'s needle-free injection devices, coupled with insulin, to conflict areas across Ukraine

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 12, 2022 / NuGen Medical Devices Inc. ( TSXV:NGMD, Financial) ("NuGen'' or the "Company"), a leader in needle-free drug delivery, is pleased to announce that the Company has selected Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO) (CSE: DPRO) (FSE: 3U8) ("Draganfly"), an award-winning, industry-leading drone solutions and systems developer, and Coldchain Delivery Systems, Inc. ("Coldchain Delivery Systems") to provide drones and services for the delivery of NuGen's needle-free injection system, known as InsuJet™, insulin, and other crucial medical supplies to affected areas in Ukraine.

Working with Revived Soldiers Ukraine ("RSU"), a non-profit organization dedicated to providing aid to the people of Ukraine, Draganfly's North American-made Medical Response Drones will be used to deliver NuGen's InsuJet™ needle-free injection devices, coupled with insulin, to dangerous and hard-to-reach areas across Ukraine.

"There is an urgent need for insulin and other life-saving medical supplies across Ukraine. The combination of our Medical Response Drones and NuGen's easy-to-use, needle-free injectors, pre-loaded with insulin, will ensure that RSU can provide diabetic Ukrainians with the aid they require," said Cameron Chell, President and CEO of Draganfly.

Watch the video below for an exclusive interview with Ms. Vaschuk Discipio to hear how the initiative will save lives as RSU and Draganfly prepare for the first shipment of insulin.

Watch Interview Here.

A recent CNN[1]article by Tasnim Ahmed, published March 18th, 2022, reported that although Ukraine has enough supply of insulin to last up to three months, access to additional insulin is limited and type 1 diabetics in high-conflict zones are being cut off from insulin supply. This supply is quickly dwindling.

There are roughly 2.3 million people living with diabetes in Ukraine[2], a portion of whom are Type 1 diabetics that need multiple daily injections of insulin to survive. However, for those living in high-conflict areas of the country, access to life-saving insulin is limited or non-existent. Because insulin is a temperature-sensitive product, quick and safe transportation of the insulin is a top priority, making delivering the drug to areas of conflict a struggle.

Not only are life-saving medical supplies like insulin dwindling, but there is an urgent need as hospitals across Ukraine are under direct attack. There have been 72 attacks on healthcare establishments as Russia is targeting not only primary care centers, but also children's hospitals and maternity wards across the country in a "criminal campaign," reports Scott Pelley in a 60 Minutes special[3]. The attacks, happening daily, have left many dead and even more injured, including health care professionals, patients, and visitors, further highlighting the atrocities and the need for medical support for the people of Ukraine.

Draganfly recently announced that its first Medical Response Drone was received by Iryna Vashchuk Discipio, President of RSU, and members of her staff, including pilots, at a facility in Poland on May 1, 2022. The drone was then transported to Ukraine, where the Company's experienced pilots conducted virtual training with RSU's drone operators.

Draganfly's Medical Response Drone is able to carry up to 35 pounds. When equipped with the Company's temperature-managed Medical Response Payload Box, the drone can transport temperature-sensitive medical supplies, including insulin/medicines, blood, pharmaceuticals, vaccines, water, and wound care kits. The innovative payload system on this type of drone ensures ease of access when top mounted and effective quick-release operations when bottom mounted.

NuGen's initial donation will be 50 InsuJet™ needle-free injection devices and 5,000 needle-free disposable syringes filled with insulin. Each device can be safely used 5,000 times without the risk of needle-stick injury or cross-contamination. NuGen's InsuJet™ needle-free injection device has been approved by Health Canada and holds a CE Mark for sale across Europe.

"At NuGen, we believe every individual should have the opportunity to receive healthcare that is respectful, safe, and empowering. Since tragedy struck Ukraine, we have been looking for ways to help," said Michael Wright, President, and CEO of NuGen Medical Devices Inc. "We are grateful to be working with Draganfly, Coldchain Delivery Systems, and RSU along with the fundraising efforts by KIN Communications to ensure Ukrainians in need have access to critical medical supplies and equipment."

Donors who wish to make charitable donations to the cause can visit www.droneaid.co

Click here to read about the fundraising efforts in Ukraine.

About NuGen Medical Devices

NuGen Medical Devices' principal business is the development and commercialization of innovative needle-free injection devices and systems for the administration of subcutaneous medication.

It is developing products using needle-free drug delivery technology in several important fields including, but not limited to, anaphylaxis, diabetes, severe migraine, erectile dysfunction, chronic anemia, neutropenia, autoimmune rheumatoid arthritis, growth and fertility hormone, psoriasis as well as DNA and conventional/pediatric vaccines.

For More Information visit: www.nugenmd.com

Twitter: @NuGenMD

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nugenmd/

For further information, please contact:

Michael Wright

President and CEO

NuGen Medical Devices Inc.

[email protected]

(514) 992-9484

To arrange a media interview with NuGen M.D. contact:

Nelson Hudes

Hudes Communications International

(905) 660-9155

[email protected]

Investor Relations Contact:

Kin Communications Inc.

[email protected]

(604) 684-6730

Twitter: @KinComm

About Draganfly

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO; CSE: DPRO; FSE: 3U8) is the creator of quality, cutting-edge drone solutions, software, and AI systems that revolutionize the way organizations can do business and service their stakeholders. Recognized as being at the forefront of technology for over 20 years, Draganfly is an award-winning industry leader serving the public safety, public health, mining, agriculture, industrial inspections, security, mapping, and surveying markets. Draganfly is a company driven by passion, ingenuity, and the need to provide efficient solutions and first-class services to its customers around the world with the goal of saving time, money, and lives.

For more information on Draganfly, please visit us at www.draganfly.com.

For additional investor information, visit https://www.thecse.com/en/listings/technology/draganfly-inc, https://www.nasdaq.com/market-activity/stocks/dpro or https://www.boerse-frankfurt.de/equity/draganfly-inc-1.

Media Contact

Arian Hopkins

Email: [email protected]

Company Contact

Email: [email protected]

About Coldchain Delivery Systems

Coldchain Delivery Systems is the leader in time and temperature-sensitive medical material management integrating proven systems with the documentation fundamental to accreditation and effective Quality Control Systems. Coldchain Delivery Systems' remote monitoring system, pre-qualified thermal shippers, inventory control, fulfillment, and QAQC solutions ensure the Integrity and Security of its client's product.

For more information, visit: https://coldchain-tech.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains forward-looking information which is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements in this press release include the Company's 2022 objectives of securing additional distribution and sales agreements, making submissions for regulatory approvals and capitalizing on additional market opportunities. These forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained herein is given as of the date hereof and the Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise such information to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

SOURCE: NuGen Medical Devices

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/701124/Draganfly-Inc-to-Begin-Delivering-NuGen-Medical-Devices-Needle-Free-Injection-Devices-and-Insulin-to-Ukraine-Type-1-Diabetics-In-Urgent-Need-of-Supply



