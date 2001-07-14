NextGen Healthcare CEO David Sides Named to Top CEO List

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN), a leading provider of innovative, cloud-based healthcare technology solutions, today announced that President and Chief Executive Officer David Sides was named a Top+50+Healthcare+Technology+CEO by The Healthcare Technology Report. Sides ranked No. 5 on the list, which comprises a wide array of some of the most accomplished executives in the healthcare technology industry.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220512005885/en/

David Sides, President and CEO of NextGen Healthcare (Photo: Business Wire)

Sides joined NextGen Healthcare in September 2021, bringing a breadth of global commercial and operations experience leading premier healthcare technology companies. Since then, NextGen® Enterprise became the first complete EHR to earn ONC+Health+IT+Cures+Update+certification. Additionally, NextGen® Enterprise PM was the top-ranked practice management solution (11-75 physicians) for the fourth consecutive year, according to the+2022+Best+in+KLAS%3A+Software+%26amp%3B+Services+Report, while NextGen® Office earned the No. 1 honor in the Small Practice PM/EMR segment (10 or fewer physicians) for the first time. The company was also recognized as a Forbes+Best+Midsize+Employer and one of America%26rsquo%3Bs+Most+Trusted+Companies+2022 by Newsweek.

Raised in a family of physicians, Sides is motivated to alleviate physician burnout and improve the patient-provider experience. He is a passionate champion of the company’s vision of “Better healthcare outcomes for all.” Sides leads by example in a corporate culture that encourages NextGen Healthcare employees to think like a client, own the outcome and care personally.

Sides’ prior leadership experience includes roles as chief operating officer at Teladoc Health, CEO of Streamline Health, board member of EMIS Group, and 17 years at Cerner Corporation. He holds a bachelor’s degree in biophysics from the University of California, Berkeley, and an MBA and MHA from the University of Missouri, Columbia.

About NextGen Healthcare, Inc.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN) is a leading provider of innovative healthcare technology solutions. We are reimagining ambulatory healthcare with award-winning solutions that enable high-performing practices to create healthier communities. We partner with medical, behavioral and dental providers in their journey toward whole person health and value-based care. Our highly integrated, intelligent and interoperable solutions go beyond EHR and Practice Management to increase clinical quality and productivity, enrich the patient experience and drive superior financial performance. We are on a quest to achieve better healthcare outcomes for all. Learn more at nextgen.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220512005885/en/

CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.

Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.

Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying

Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership