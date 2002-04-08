AeroClean Announces Appointment of Timothy J. Scannell to Board of Directors

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AeroClean Technologies (“AeroClean” or the “Company”) ( AERC), a pathogen elimination technology company harnessing patented UV-C LED technology with Pūrgo™ to significantly reduce and remove harmful pathogens to keep work, play and life going, today announced the appointment of Timothy J. Scannell, former President and Chief Operating Officer at Stryker, to its Board of Directors (the “Board”). On May 11, 2022, the Board appointed Mr. Scannell as a new director on the Board, chair of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee and a member of the Compensation Committee.



Mr. Scannell brings over 30 years of experience and success delivering market-leading results from his leadership roles at Stryker Corporation (: SYK) (“Stryker”), one of the world’s leading medical technology companies. Mr. Scannell served as President and Chief Operating Officer of Stryker between 2018 and 2021, overseeing all of Stryker’s commercial businesses and regions globally. Prior to this, he served as group president for Stryker’s MedSurg & Neurotechnology businesses for ten years. Mr. Scannell currently serves as a director and non-executive chairman of the Board of Directors for Insulet Corporation ( PODD) and is a director on the boards of Novocure Limited ( NVCR), Renalytix plc ( RNLX) and Collagen Matrix, Inc.

“Tim Scannell is a medical technology industry veteran with vast experience and a tremendous track record of success. He drove market leading sales and supported Stryker’s top tier M&A results during his time at Stryker. He will be a great addition to our Board,” said Jason DiBona, AeroClean’s Chief Executive Officer. “Tim’s interest in joining our Board and helping advance our mission is a testament to our Company’s vision. I welcome Tim to the team and look forward to his contributions to the success of AeroClean.”

“I am proud to join the Board of AeroClean. I look forward to supporting and advancing AeroClean’s mission of keeping life going with healthy, safe air solutions,” said Mr. Scannell. “I am energized by AeroClean’s mission, impressed by their board and management team, and enthusiastic about the Company’s opportunity to build a great business with tremendous impact on millions of lives in the years to come.”

About AeroClean Technologies

AeroClean is a pathogen elimination technology company on a mission to keep work, play and life going—with continuous air sanitization products called Pūrgo™ (pure-go). We create solutions for hospitals, offices, and many shared spaces as well as elevators and more. Pūrgo™ products feature SteriDuct™, a proprietary technology developed by our best-in-class aerospace engineers, medical scientists and innovators. Powered by SteriDuct™, our solutions are medical grade, eradicating viral, fungal and bacterial airborne pathogens. Our purpose is simple: to never stop innovating solutions that keep people healthy and safe, so life never stops. Learn more at aeroclean.com.

Media Contact

Drew Tybus

[email protected]

Investor Relations Contacts

Ryan Tyler

Chief Financial Officer, AeroClean

[email protected]