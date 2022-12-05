Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Investure, LLC

Investure, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

126 Garrett Street Charlottesville, VA 22902

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 23 stocks valued at a total of $733,000,000. The top holdings were VTI(35.58%), CRBN(8.08%), and VOO(6.86%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Investure, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 250,196 shares in NYSE:PG, giving the stock a 5.22% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $156.55 during the quarter.

On 05/12/2022, Procter & Gamble Co traded for a price of $150.13 per share and a market cap of $351,432,541,000. The stock has returned 13.97% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Procter & Gamble Co has a price-earnings ratio of 25.56, a price-book ratio of 7.87, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.68, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.86 and a price-sales ratio of 4.70.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 329,369 shares in NYSE:PM, giving the stock a 4.22% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $100.28 during the quarter.

On 05/12/2022, Philip Morris International Inc traded for a price of $102.59 per share and a market cap of $158,486,386,000. The stock has returned 11.59% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Philip Morris International Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 17.69, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 7.69, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.24 and a price-sales ratio of 5.05.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.14, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 84,706 shares in NAS:ADP, giving the stock a 2.63% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $214.12 during the quarter.

On 05/12/2022, Automatic Data Processing Inc traded for a price of $205.3 per share and a market cap of $83,195,913,000. The stock has returned 9.26% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Automatic Data Processing Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 29.42, a price-book ratio of 19.86, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.78, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.86 and a price-sales ratio of 5.37.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 465,179 shares in NAS:KDP, giving the stock a 2.41% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $37.95 during the quarter.

On 05/12/2022, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc traded for a price of $36.825 per share and a market cap of $50,510,835,000. The stock has returned 6.77% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 21.19, a price-book ratio of 1.99, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.24 and a price-sales ratio of 3.96.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.03, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 171,315 shares in NAS:SBUX, giving the stock a 2.13% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $94.44 during the quarter.

On 05/12/2022, Starbucks Corp traded for a price of $68.83 per share and a market cap of $76,533,066,000. The stock has returned -36.64% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Starbucks Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 17.89, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.65, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.82 and a price-sales ratio of 2.51.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.60, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.