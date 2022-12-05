Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of HANCOCK WHITNEY CORP

HANCOCK WHITNEY CORP recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 684 stocks valued at a total of $2,938,000,000. The top holdings were AAPL(5.79%), IVV(4.31%), and MSFT(3.99%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were HANCOCK WHITNEY CORP’s top five trades of the quarter.

HANCOCK WHITNEY CORP reduced their investment in NAS:FB by 89,163 shares. The trade had a 0.94% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $250.52.

On 05/12/2022, Meta Platforms Inc traded for a price of $187.985 per share and a market cap of $558,769,291,000. The stock has returned -38.43% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Meta Platforms Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 15.62, a price-book ratio of 4.56, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.59, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.17 and a price-sales ratio of 4.88.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.49, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, HANCOCK WHITNEY CORP bought 106,358 shares of NYSE:PG for a total holding of 165,453. The trade had a 0.55% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $156.55.

On 05/12/2022, Procter & Gamble Co traded for a price of $150.13 per share and a market cap of $351,432,541,000. The stock has returned 13.97% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Procter & Gamble Co has a price-earnings ratio of 25.56, a price-book ratio of 7.87, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.68, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.86 and a price-sales ratio of 4.70.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

HANCOCK WHITNEY CORP reduced their investment in NYSE:EL by 45,220 shares. The trade had a 0.53% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $301.28.

On 05/12/2022, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc traded for a price of $226.58 per share and a market cap of $83,821,547,000. The stock has returned -21.39% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 25.67, a price-book ratio of 13.64, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.59, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.82 and a price-sales ratio of 4.73.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

HANCOCK WHITNEY CORP reduced their investment in ARCA:IVV by 32,637 shares. The trade had a 0.49% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $445.9.

On 05/12/2022, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $389.3515 per share and a market cap of $276,548,215,000. The stock has returned -3.91% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 21.49 and a price-book ratio of 4.13.

HANCOCK WHITNEY CORP reduced their investment in NYSE:VEEV by 60,270 shares. The trade had a 0.49% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $217.05.

On 05/12/2022, Veeva Systems Inc traded for a price of $160.995 per share and a market cap of $26,555,714,000. The stock has returned -36.69% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Veeva Systems Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 65.94, a price-book ratio of 9.18, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.22, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 46.08 and a price-sales ratio of 15.71.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.47, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

