Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of TOMPKINS FINANCIAL CORP

TOMPKINS FINANCIAL CORP recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 610 stocks valued at a total of $709,000,000. The top holdings were TMP(13.65%), AAPL(6.08%), and MSFT(5.41%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were TOMPKINS FINANCIAL CORP’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, TOMPKINS FINANCIAL CORP bought 988,410 shares of AMEX:TMP for a total holding of 1,236,891. The trade had a 10.91% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $80.65.

On 05/12/2022, Tompkins Financial Corp traded for a price of $72.53 per share and a market cap of $1,063,558,000. The stock has returned -4.16% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Tompkins Financial Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 12.38, a price-book ratio of 1.61, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.74 and a price-sales ratio of 3.54.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, TOMPKINS FINANCIAL CORP bought 21,276 shares of NAS:MSFT for a total holding of 124,535. The trade had a 0.92% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $300.8.

On 05/12/2022, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $251.96 per share and a market cap of $1,828,059,558,000. The stock has returned 6.77% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 25.50, a price-book ratio of 11.24, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.21, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.12 and a price-sales ratio of 9.59.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, TOMPKINS FINANCIAL CORP bought 36,372 shares of NYSE:PG for a total holding of 51,098. The trade had a 0.78% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $156.55.

On 05/12/2022, Procter & Gamble Co traded for a price of $150.13 per share and a market cap of $351,432,541,000. The stock has returned 13.97% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Procter & Gamble Co has a price-earnings ratio of 25.56, a price-book ratio of 7.87, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.68, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.86 and a price-sales ratio of 4.70.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, TOMPKINS FINANCIAL CORP bought 26,832 shares of NYSE:ABBV for a total holding of 35,565. The trade had a 0.61% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $145.09.

On 05/12/2022, AbbVie Inc traded for a price of $153.0941 per share and a market cap of $264,855,810,000. The stock has returned 36.98% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, AbbVie Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 21.24, a price-book ratio of 16.06, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.49, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.22 and a price-sales ratio of 4.64.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.20, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, TOMPKINS FINANCIAL CORP bought 22,486 shares of NYSE:JNJ for a total holding of 34,566. The trade had a 0.56% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $170.01.

On 05/12/2022, Johnson & Johnson traded for a price of $176.19 per share and a market cap of $456,035,954,000. The stock has returned 6.80% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Johnson & Johnson has a price-earnings ratio of 23.36, a price-book ratio of 6.10, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.99, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.04 and a price-sales ratio of 4.88.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.01, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

