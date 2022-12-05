Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Sun Life Financial INC

Sun Life Financial INC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Sun Life Assurance CO of Canada Toronto, A6 M5H 1J9

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 89 stocks valued at a total of $2,164,000,000. The top holdings were SPY(38.22%), JPST(21.45%), and ICSH(7.93%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Sun Life Financial INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Sun Life Financial INC reduced their investment in BATS:XVV by 8,444,941 shares. The trade had a 11.52% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $33.92.

On 05/12/2022, iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $29.41 per share and a market cap of $197,047,000. The stock has returned -5.95% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 21.96 and a price-book ratio of 4.37.

Sun Life Financial INC reduced their investment in ARCA:SPY by 112,437 shares. The trade had a 1.98% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $444.05.

On 05/12/2022, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF traded for a price of $387.72 per share and a market cap of $347,687,782,000. The stock has returned -3.93% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.11, a price-book ratio of 3.84, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.45, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.02 and a price-sales ratio of 2.87.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Sun Life Financial INC reduced their investment in NYSE:BXP by 159,623 shares. The trade had a 0.69% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $121.23.

On 05/12/2022, Boston Properties Inc traded for a price of $109.74 per share and a market cap of $17,582,895,000. The stock has returned 5.10% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Boston Properties Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 32.16, a price-book ratio of 3.01, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 9.75, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.84 and a price-sales ratio of 6.01.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Sun Life Financial INC reduced their investment in NYSE:PLD by 89,245 shares. The trade had a 0.56% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $152.45.

On 05/12/2022, Prologis Inc traded for a price of $123.02 per share and a market cap of $87,310,695,000. The stock has returned 10.06% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Prologis Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.63, a price-book ratio of 2.56, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.76, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.40 and a price-sales ratio of 18.69.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.05, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Sun Life Financial INC reduced their investment in BATS:NEAR by 267,000 shares. The trade had a 0.5% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.67.

On 05/12/2022, BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF traded for a price of $49.46 per share and a market cap of $4,612,017,000. The stock has returned -0.74% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 4.00 and a price-book ratio of 1.14.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

