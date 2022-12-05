Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Minerva Advisors LLC

Minerva Advisors LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

50 MONUMENT ROAD BALA CYNWYD, PA 19004

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 65 stocks valued at a total of $154,000,000. The top holdings were GLDD(8.88%), CTG(7.71%), and SSP(7.04%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Minerva Advisors LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 68,300-share investment in NYSE:VRS. Previously, the stock had a 1.11% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $26.74 during the quarter.

On 05/12/2022, Verso Corp traded for a price of $26.99 per share and a market cap of $786,882,000. The stock has returned 91.64% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Verso Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 118.07, a price-book ratio of 0.79, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.19 and a price-sales ratio of 0.46.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.59, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru sold out of their 35,223-share investment in NAS:STFC. Previously, the stock had a 1.09% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $51.75 during the quarter.

On 05/12/2022, State Auto Financial Corp traded for a price of $52.01 per share and a market cap of $2,315,080,000. The stock has returned 150.41% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, State Auto Financial Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 32.10, a price-book ratio of 2.42, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 24.35 and a price-sales ratio of 1.41.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.37, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, Minerva Advisors LLC bought 93,996 shares of NYSE:TG for a total holding of 138,705. The trade had a 0.73% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $11.82.

On 05/12/2022, Tredegar Corp traded for a price of $11.2981 per share and a market cap of $362,067,000. The stock has returned -22.50% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Tredegar Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 6.22, a price-book ratio of 1.96, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.46 and a price-sales ratio of 0.43.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.69, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru sold out of their 317,194-share investment in NAS:DWSN. Previously, the stock had a 0.44% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $2.33 during the quarter.

On 05/12/2022, Dawson Geophysical Co traded for a price of $1.5724 per share and a market cap of $32,474,000. The stock has returned -31.87% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Dawson Geophysical Co has a price-book ratio of 0.51, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -0.79 and a price-sales ratio of 1.30.

During the quarter, Minerva Advisors LLC bought 37,131 shares of NAS:ESCA for a total holding of 405,186. The trade had a 0.32% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $14.09.

On 05/12/2022, Escalade Inc traded for a price of $12.5 per share and a market cap of $180,050,000. The stock has returned -43.19% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Escalade Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 7.12, a price-book ratio of 1.18, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.61, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.05 and a price-sales ratio of 0.56.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.58, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.