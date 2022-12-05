Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Biondo Investment Advisors, LLC

Biondo Investment Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 78 stocks valued at a total of $568,000,000. The top holdings were AAPL(8.74%), ISRG(7.25%), and MA(4.66%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Biondo Investment Advisors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Biondo Investment Advisors, LLC bought 28,822 shares of NYSE:SQ for a total holding of 135,428. The trade had a 0.69% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $120.9.

On 05/12/2022, Block Inc traded for a price of $72.61 per share and a market cap of $49,665,271,000. The stock has returned -67.72% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Block Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.92, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 367.09 and a price-sales ratio of 2.70.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.24, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

Biondo Investment Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 18,340 shares. The trade had a 0.54% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $168.23.

On 05/12/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $140.715 per share and a market cap of $2,163,046,397,000. The stock has returned 17.06% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 21.70, a price-book ratio of 32.14, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.53, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.81 and a price-sales ratio of 5.73.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.85, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru sold out of their 23,961-share investment in NYSE:TDOC. Previously, the stock had a 0.37% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $72.05 during the quarter.

On 05/12/2022, Teladoc Health Inc traded for a price of $30.01 per share and a market cap of $5,765,175,000. The stock has returned -80.33% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Teladoc Health Inc has a price-book ratio of 0.64, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -1.00 and a price-sales ratio of 2.70.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.19, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

Biondo Investment Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:IDXX by 2,549 shares. The trade had a 0.28% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $525.51.

On 05/12/2022, IDEXX Laboratories Inc traded for a price of $344.32 per share and a market cap of $31,664,090,000. The stock has returned -36.78% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, IDEXX Laboratories Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 44.18, a price-book ratio of 49.58, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.28, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 31.67 and a price-sales ratio of 9.92.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.66, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Biondo Investment Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:BBBY by 99,615 shares. The trade had a 0.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $17.33.

On 05/12/2022, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc traded for a price of $9.44 per share and a market cap of $968,136,000. The stock has returned -63.13% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc has a price-book ratio of 5.72, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -31.22 and a price-sales ratio of 0.16.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.66, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

