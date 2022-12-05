Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 4679 stocks valued at a total of $114,062,000,000. The top holdings were LLY(13.09%), VFC(3.86%), and AAPL(3.63%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. reduced their investment in NAS:DGRW by 3,923,985 shares. The trade had a 0.21% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $62.83.

On 05/12/2022, WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund traded for a price of $58.86 per share and a market cap of $6,165,500,000. The stock has returned 1.94% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 22.17 and a price-book ratio of 6.08.

During the quarter, PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. bought 394,911 shares of ARCA:IVV for a total holding of 8,499,074. The trade had a 0.16% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $445.9.

On 05/12/2022, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $389.3 per share and a market cap of $276,548,215,000. The stock has returned -3.91% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 21.49 and a price-book ratio of 4.13.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:FREL by 3,311,400 shares. The trade had a 0.1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $31.46.

On 05/12/2022, Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF traded for a price of $27.955 per share and a market cap of $1,743,308,000. The stock has returned -1.31% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 32.43 and a price-book ratio of 2.98.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:SPY by 221,715 shares. The trade had a 0.09% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $444.05.

On 05/12/2022, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF traded for a price of $387.8 per share and a market cap of $347,687,782,000. The stock has returned -3.93% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.11, a price-book ratio of 3.84, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.45, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.02 and a price-sales ratio of 2.87.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. reduced their investment in NAS:FB by 269,527 shares. The trade had a 0.08% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $250.52.

On 05/12/2022, Meta Platforms Inc traded for a price of $187.985 per share and a market cap of $558,769,291,000. The stock has returned -38.43% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Meta Platforms Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 15.62, a price-book ratio of 4.56, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.59, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.17 and a price-sales ratio of 4.88.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.49, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

