Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of SMITH, MOORE & CO.

SMITH, MOORE & CO. recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

7777 BONHOMME AVE., SUITE 2400 CLAYTON, MO 63105

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 417 stocks valued at a total of $733,000,000. The top holdings were VTI(5.94%), IVV(4.48%), and MDY(3.84%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were SMITH, MOORE & CO.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, SMITH, MOORE & CO. bought 132,285 shares of NAS:CDC for a total holding of 139,125. The trade had a 1.29% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $69.66.

On 05/12/2022, VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd traded for a price of $68.79 per share and a market cap of $1,678,147,000. The stock has returned 7.56% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd has a price-earnings ratio of 15.71 and a price-book ratio of 2.30.

The guru established a new position worth 19,097 shares in NAS:MSFT, giving the stock a 0.8% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $300.8 during the quarter.

On 05/12/2022, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $251.96 per share and a market cap of $1,828,059,558,000. The stock has returned 6.77% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 25.50, a price-book ratio of 11.24, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.21, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.12 and a price-sales ratio of 9.59.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, SMITH, MOORE & CO. bought 163,686 shares of ARCA:HEQT for a total holding of 231,312. The trade had a 0.54% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $24.51.

On 05/12/2022, Simplify Hedged Equity ETF traded for a price of $22.8901 per share and a market cap of $30,328,000. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Simplify Hedged Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 21.83 and a price-book ratio of 4.22.

The guru sold out of their 118,190-share investment in ARCA:PTBD. Previously, the stock had a 0.44% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $25.47 during the quarter.

On 05/12/2022, Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF traded for a price of $22.69 per share and a market cap of $831,918,000. The stock has returned -15.53% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

SMITH, MOORE & CO. reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 11,720 shares. The trade had a 0.29% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $168.23.

On 05/12/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $140.65 per share and a market cap of $2,163,046,397,000. The stock has returned 17.06% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 21.70, a price-book ratio of 32.14, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.53, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.81 and a price-sales ratio of 5.73.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.85, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

