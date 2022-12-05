Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of FJ Capital Management LLC

FJ Capital Management LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

1313 DOLLEY MADISON BLVD. MCLEAN, VA 22101

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 98 stocks valued at a total of $1,175,000,000. The top holdings were VBTX(6.43%), EBC(5.06%), and LBAI(4.46%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were FJ Capital Management LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 2,245,000-share investment in NAS:BRKL. Previously, the stock had a 3.03% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $16.88 during the quarter.

On 05/12/2022, Brookline Bancorp Inc traded for a price of $14.13 per share and a market cap of $1,057,036,000. The stock has returned -9.04% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Brookline Bancorp Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 9.33, a price-book ratio of 1.10, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.79 and a price-sales ratio of 3.43.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru sold out of their 772,000-share investment in NAS:PACW. Previously, the stock had a 2.9% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $47.28 during the quarter.

On 05/12/2022, PacWest Bancorp traded for a price of $29.74 per share and a market cap of $3,511,537,000. The stock has returned -28.70% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PacWest Bancorp has a price-earnings ratio of 6.17, a price-book ratio of 0.97 and a price-sales ratio of 2.75.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.70, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, FJ Capital Management LLC bought 529,827 shares of NAS:VBTX for a total holding of 1,978,827. The trade had a 1.72% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $40.25.

On 05/12/2022, Veritex Holdings Inc traded for a price of $31.8 per share and a market cap of $1,765,392,000. The stock has returned -5.71% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Veritex Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 11.80, a price-book ratio of 1.21, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.22 and a price-sales ratio of 4.90.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, FJ Capital Management LLC bought 1,104,681 shares of NAS:ONB for a total holding of 1,664,681. The trade had a 1.54% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $18.24.

On 05/12/2022, Old National Bancorp traded for a price of $15.085 per share and a market cap of $4,391,529,000. The stock has returned -17.71% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Old National Bancorp has a price-earnings ratio of 14.69, a price-book ratio of 0.88, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.16 and a price-sales ratio of 3.06.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, FJ Capital Management LLC bought 592,036 shares of NAS:CSTR for a total holding of 693,036. The trade had a 1.06% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $21.39.

On 05/12/2022, CapStar Financial Holdings Inc traded for a price of $19.66 per share and a market cap of $421,513,000. The stock has returned 6.26% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CapStar Financial Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 8.83, a price-book ratio of 1.15, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.26 and a price-sales ratio of 3.23.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.