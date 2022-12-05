Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 82 stocks valued at a total of $38,000,000. The top holdings were UBS(1.69%), STLA(1.56%), and DOOO(1.45%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 26,700-share investment in NYSE:NOMD. Previously, the stock had a 1.69% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $24.35 during the quarter.

On 05/12/2022, Nomad Foods Ltd traded for a price of $20.02 per share and a market cap of $4,044,610,000. The stock has returned -33.04% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Nomad Foods Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 19.07, a price-book ratio of 1.55, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.34, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.60 and a price-sales ratio of 1.32.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.73, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru sold out of their 6,237-share investment in NYSE:CVS. Previously, the stock had a 1.62% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $105.03 during the quarter.

On 05/12/2022, CVS Health Corp traded for a price of $97.13 per share and a market cap of $122,736,396,000. The stock has returned 18.63% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CVS Health Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 15.55, a price-book ratio of 1.65, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.99, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.85 and a price-sales ratio of 0.43.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.18, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru sold out of their 30,023-share investment in NYSE:CIXX. Previously, the stock had a 1.57% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $17.87 during the quarter.

On 05/12/2022, CI Financial Corp traded for a price of $10.88 per share and a market cap of $2,022,688,000. The stock has returned -31.15% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CI Financial Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 6.72, a price-book ratio of 1.67, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.03, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.86 and a price-sales ratio of 0.97.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.41, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru sold out of their 2,472-share investment in NYSE:MCK. Previously, the stock had a 1.54% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $271.69 during the quarter.

On 05/12/2022, McKesson Corp traded for a price of $322.11 per share and a market cap of $41,487,005,000. The stock has returned 68.70% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, McKesson Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 39.58, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.98 and a price-sales ratio of 0.16.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.44, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru sold out of their 21,194-share investment in NYSE:TECK. Previously, the stock had a 1.5% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $35.72 during the quarter.

On 05/12/2022, Teck Resources Ltd traded for a price of $35.215 per share and a market cap of $16,927,012,000. The stock has returned 47.28% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Teck Resources Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 5.38, a price-book ratio of 0.93, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.59 and a price-sales ratio of 1.40.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.09, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

