Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Northeast Financial Consultants Inc

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 390 stocks valued at a total of $1,727,000,000. The top holdings were VUG(11.92%), PFE(5.91%), and SPY(5.39%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought 53,491 shares of ARCA:SPY for a total holding of 206,197. The trade had a 1.4% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $444.05.

On 05/12/2022, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF traded for a price of $387.8 per share and a market cap of $347,687,782,000. The stock has returned -3.93% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.11, a price-book ratio of 3.84, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.45, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.02 and a price-sales ratio of 2.87.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought 383,242 shares of NYSE:PFE for a total holding of 1,971,768. The trade had a 1.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $51.88.

On 05/12/2022, Pfizer Inc traded for a price of $49.78 per share and a market cap of $279,015,972,000. The stock has returned 28.67% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Pfizer Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 11.33, a price-book ratio of 3.59, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.08, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.46 and a price-sales ratio of 3.05.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.62, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought 93,779 shares of ARCA:VTV for a total holding of 97,768. The trade had a 0.81% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $145.23.

On 05/12/2022, Vanguard Value ETF traded for a price of $136.88 per share and a market cap of $96,502,831,000. The stock has returned 1.64% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 16.42 and a price-book ratio of 2.65.

During the quarter, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought 2,681 shares of NAS:AMZN for a total holding of 15,488. The trade had a 0.51% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $3092.09.

On 05/12/2022, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $2106.94 per share and a market cap of $1,176,225,026,000. The stock has returned -34.63% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 55.83, a price-book ratio of 8.79, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.33, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.33 and a price-sales ratio of 2.49.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.57, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought 41,492 shares of BATS:QUAL for a total holding of 65,538. The trade had a 0.32% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $132.44.

On 05/12/2022, iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF traded for a price of $115.95 per share and a market cap of $20,266,428,000. The stock has returned -7.11% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a price-book ratio of 6.11.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

