Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of WOODMONT INVESTMENT COUNSEL LLC

WOODMONT INVESTMENT COUNSEL LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 247 stocks valued at a total of $866,000,000. The top holdings were VUG(8.05%), VTV(7.61%), and AAPL(3.87%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were WOODMONT INVESTMENT COUNSEL LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, WOODMONT INVESTMENT COUNSEL LLC bought 20,592 shares of ARCA:VUG for a total holding of 242,176. The trade had a 0.68% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $283.54.

On 05/12/2022, Vanguard Growth ETF traded for a price of $226.03 per share and a market cap of $66,833,701,000. The stock has returned -12.82% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 31.46 and a price-book ratio of 9.41.

During the quarter, WOODMONT INVESTMENT COUNSEL LLC bought 39,358 shares of ARCA:VTV for a total holding of 445,806. The trade had a 0.67% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $145.23.

On 05/12/2022, Vanguard Value ETF traded for a price of $136.88 per share and a market cap of $96,502,831,000. The stock has returned 1.64% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 16.42 and a price-book ratio of 2.65.

During the quarter, WOODMONT INVESTMENT COUNSEL LLC bought 84,339 shares of NAS:IGSB for a total holding of 119,295. The trade had a 0.5% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $52.5.

On 05/12/2022, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF traded for a price of $51.0399 per share and a market cap of $21,172,348,000. The stock has returned -5.40% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, WOODMONT INVESTMENT COUNSEL LLC bought 54,101 shares of NAS:VGSH for a total holding of 129,088. The trade had a 0.37% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $60.04.

On 05/12/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF traded for a price of $59.145 per share and a market cap of $14,617,079,000. The stock has returned -3.45% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, WOODMONT INVESTMENT COUNSEL LLC bought 116,745 shares of ARCA:IBDP for a total holding of 189,837. The trade had a 0.34% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $25.37.

On 05/12/2022, iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF traded for a price of $24.8925 per share and a market cap of $1,703,160,000. The stock has returned -4.08% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

