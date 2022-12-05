Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Financial Advisory Group

Financial Advisory Group recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 95 stocks valued at a total of $505,000,000. The top holdings were DBEF(13.58%), VOO(12.42%), and SPY(12.41%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Financial Advisory Group’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Financial Advisory Group bought 541,012 shares of ARCA:SPDW for a total holding of 931,618. The trade had a 3.67% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $34.7.

On 05/12/2022, SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF traded for a price of $30.0224 per share and a market cap of $11,104,568,000. The stock has returned -15.20% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.71 and a price-book ratio of 1.66.

Financial Advisory Group reduced their investment in ARCA:PULS by 118,923 shares. The trade had a 1.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.22.

On 05/12/2022, PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF traded for a price of $49.12 per share and a market cap of $2,651,521,000. The stock has returned -0.22% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Financial Advisory Group bought 135,966 shares of ARCA:DBEF for a total holding of 1,819,299. The trade had a 1.01% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $37.73.

On 05/12/2022, Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF traded for a price of $35.585 per share and a market cap of $4,050,024,000. The stock has returned -0.70% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a price-book ratio of 1.74.

During the quarter, Financial Advisory Group bought 10,287 shares of ARCA:VOO for a total holding of 151,129. The trade had a 0.85% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $408.14.

On 05/12/2022, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $356.385 per share and a market cap of $243,741,626,000. The stock has returned -3.93% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 21.76 and a price-book ratio of 4.19.

During the quarter, Financial Advisory Group bought 30,930 shares of ARCA:ARKK for a total holding of 124,450. The trade had a 0.41% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $70.56.

On 05/12/2022, ARK Innovation ETF traded for a price of $37.975 per share and a market cap of $7,428,507,000. The stock has returned -64.91% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, ARK Innovation ETF has a price-book ratio of 3.99.

