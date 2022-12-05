Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Peak Asset Management, LLC

Peak Asset Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 138 stocks valued at a total of $430,000,000. The top holdings were AAPL(5.80%), MSFT(4.89%), and SPGI(3.82%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Peak Asset Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 2,242 shares in NAS:BKNG, giving the stock a 1.22% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $2342.2 during the quarter.

On 05/12/2022, Booking Holdings Inc traded for a price of $2024.61 per share and a market cap of $82,816,801,000. The stock has returned -7.81% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Booking Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 164.94, a price-book ratio of 18.99, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 46.03 and a price-sales ratio of 6.71.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, Peak Asset Management, LLC bought 26,288 shares of ARCA:BIL for a total holding of 125,851. The trade had a 0.56% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $91.41.

On 05/12/2022, SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF traded for a price of $91.445 per share and a market cap of $16,971,278,000. The stock has returned -0.04% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Peak Asset Management, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 7,286 shares. The trade had a 0.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $168.23.

On 05/12/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $140.65 per share and a market cap of $2,163,046,397,000. The stock has returned 17.06% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 21.70, a price-book ratio of 32.14, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.53, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.81 and a price-sales ratio of 5.73.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.85, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, Peak Asset Management, LLC bought 7,125 shares of NYSE:ECL for a total holding of 10,725. The trade had a 0.29% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $188.14.

On 05/12/2022, Ecolab Inc traded for a price of $158.76 per share and a market cap of $44,619,082,000. The stock has returned -27.99% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ecolab Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 40.69, a price-book ratio of 6.30, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.77 and a price-sales ratio of 3.42.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.70, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Peak Asset Management, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:CVX by 4,601 shares. The trade had a 0.12% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $143.03.

On 05/12/2022, Chevron Corp traded for a price of $162.16 per share and a market cap of $310,900,836,000. The stock has returned 58.01% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Chevron Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 14.87, a price-book ratio of 2.13, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.16, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.04 and a price-sales ratio of 1.71.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.10, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

