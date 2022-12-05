Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 31 stocks valued at a total of $522,000,000. The top holdings were XOM(9.60%), GOOG(9.47%), and MSFT(7.10%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought 265,896 shares of NAS:TMUS for a total holding of 285,896. The trade had a 6.55% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $119.02.

On 05/12/2022, T-Mobile US Inc traded for a price of $122.63 per share and a market cap of $154,595,462,000. The stock has returned -10.67% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, T-Mobile US Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 55.05, a price-book ratio of 2.21, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.92, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.77 and a price-sales ratio of 1.93.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 11,466-share investment in NAS:AMZN. Previously, the stock had a 5.72% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $3092.09 during the quarter.

On 05/12/2022, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $2106.94 per share and a market cap of $1,176,225,026,000. The stock has returned -34.63% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 55.83, a price-book ratio of 8.79, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.33, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.33 and a price-sales ratio of 2.49.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.57, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru established a new position worth 505,543 shares in NYSE:FCX, giving the stock a 4.82% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $44.27 during the quarter.

On 05/12/2022, Freeport-McMoRan Inc traded for a price of $34.1 per share and a market cap of $45,191,377,000. The stock has returned -18.84% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 9.04, a price-book ratio of 3.04, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.02 and a price-sales ratio of 1.89.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 54,930 shares in NAS:ADBE, giving the stock a 4.8% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $481.12 during the quarter.

On 05/12/2022, Adobe Inc traded for a price of $383.32 per share and a market cap of $190,464,233,000. The stock has returned -21.82% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Adobe Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 40.03, a price-book ratio of 13.82, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.36, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 28.32 and a price-sales ratio of 11.98.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.65, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru established a new position worth 462,166 shares in NYSE:DELL, giving the stock a 4.45% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $55.94 during the quarter.

On 05/12/2022, Dell Technologies Inc traded for a price of $43.61 per share and a market cap of $33,256,967,000. The stock has returned -9.59% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Dell Technologies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 6.32, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.21, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.26 and a price-sales ratio of 0.34.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.16, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

