Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Athos Capital Ltd

Athos Capital Ltd recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

8TH FLOOR 8 QUEENS ROAD CENTRAL HONG KONG, K3 HONG KONG

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 121 stocks valued at a total of $284,000,000. The top holdings were JOBS(16.45%), HHLA.U(5.61%), and TINV(4.47%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Athos Capital Ltd’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Athos Capital Ltd bought 651,898 shares of NAS:JOBS for a total holding of 796,777. The trade had a 13.46% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $51.2.

On 05/12/2022, 51job Inc traded for a price of $60.9 per share and a market cap of $4,107,096,000. The stock has returned -13.62% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, 51job Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 41.46, a price-book ratio of 1.99, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.70, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 31.29 and a price-sales ratio of 6.04.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.74, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru sold out of their 109,000-share investment in NAS:XLNX. Previously, the stock had a 7.23% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $197.27 during the quarter.

On 05/12/2022, Xilinx Inc traded for a price of $194.92 per share and a market cap of $48,414,621,000. The stock has returned 40.44% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Xilinx Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 52.54, a price-book ratio of 13.17, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.33, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 37.83 and a price-sales ratio of 13.26.

The guru sold out of their 154,800-share investment in NYSE:INFO. Previously, the stock had a 6.44% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $116.3 during the quarter.

On 05/12/2022, IHS Markit Ltd traded for a price of $108.61 per share and a market cap of $43,344,119,000. The stock has returned 21.07% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, IHS Markit Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 36.20, a price-book ratio of 4.57, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.59, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.35 and a price-sales ratio of 9.36.

The guru sold out of their 78,500-share investment in NAS:WTW. Previously, the stock had a 5.84% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $228.91 during the quarter.

On 05/12/2022, Willis Towers Watson PLC traded for a price of $198.955 per share and a market cap of $22,165,350,000. The stock has returned -22.51% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Willis Towers Watson PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 6.94, a price-book ratio of 2.04, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.69, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.32 and a price-sales ratio of 2.74.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru sold out of their 246,126-share investment in NAS:NUAN. Previously, the stock had a 4.26% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $55.3 during the quarter.

On 05/12/2022, Nuance Communications Inc traded for a price of $55.99 per share and a market cap of $17,882,407,000. The stock has returned 33.06% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Nuance Communications Inc has a price-book ratio of 11.33, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 177.79 and a price-sales ratio of 13.03.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.