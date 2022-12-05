Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP, INC.

GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP, INC. recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

711 MAIN STREET JASPER, IN 47546

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 98 stocks valued at a total of $684,000,000. The top holdings were IWR(9.20%), GVI(8.95%), and ACWX(7.81%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP, INC.’s top five trades of the quarter.

GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP, INC. reduced their investment in ARCA:XLI by 116,292 shares. The trade had a 1.73% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $101.28.

On 05/12/2022, Industrial Select Sector SPDR traded for a price of $91.22 per share and a market cap of $13,365,422,000. The stock has returned -10.48% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Industrial Select Sector SPDR has a price-earnings ratio of 21.01 and a price-book ratio of 4.44.

During the quarter, GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP, INC. bought 73,453 shares of BATS:GVI for a total holding of 564,478. The trade had a 1.16% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $110.81.

On 05/12/2022, iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF traded for a price of $106.4861 per share and a market cap of $2,443,029,000. The stock has returned -6.78% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 28,628 shares in NAS:NVDA, giving the stock a 1.14% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $251.13 during the quarter.

On 05/12/2022, NVIDIA Corp traded for a price of $157.85 per share and a market cap of $442,460,794,000. The stock has returned 16.35% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NVIDIA Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 39.46, a price-book ratio of 14.31, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.23, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 38.20 and a price-sales ratio of 14.31.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.64, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP, INC. bought 27,949 shares of NYSE:CAT for a total holding of 30,160. The trade had a 0.91% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $209.75.

On 05/12/2022, Caterpillar Inc traded for a price of $201.57 per share and a market cap of $104,580,871,000. The stock has returned -12.39% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Caterpillar Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 16.44, a price-book ratio of 6.12, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.90, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.36 and a price-sales ratio of 2.03.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.03, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 25,134 shares in NYSE:FDX, giving the stock a 0.85% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $235.12 during the quarter.

On 05/12/2022, FedEx Corp traded for a price of $206.6927 per share and a market cap of $52,916,077,000. The stock has returned -31.23% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, FedEx Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 10.73, a price-book ratio of 2.17, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.56, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.99 and a price-sales ratio of 0.59.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.83, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

