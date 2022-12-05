Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Penn Mutual Asset Management, LLC

Penn Mutual Asset Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 48 stocks valued at a total of $81,000,000. The top holdings were FBRT(18.03%), BCX(7.97%), and FAX(6.31%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Penn Mutual Asset Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 6,000-share investment in NYSE:WFCpL.PFD. Previously, the stock had a 9.72% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $1379.27 during the quarter.

On 05/12/2022, Wells Fargo & Co traded for a price of $1202.16 per share and a market cap of $0. The stock has returned -12.42% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Wells Fargo & Co has a price-earnings ratio of 8.85, a price-book ratio of 1.01, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.33 and a price-sales ratio of 2.21.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru sold out of their 5,400,000-share investment in NYSE:FTV. Previously, the stock had a 5.87% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $65.7 during the quarter.

On 05/12/2022, Fortive Corp traded for a price of $57.22 per share and a market cap of $20,688,996,000. The stock has returned -17.52% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Fortive Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 32.18, a price-book ratio of 2.18, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 10.32, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.69 and a price-sales ratio of 3.87.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.73, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, Penn Mutual Asset Management, LLC bought 227,400 shares of NYSE:BCX for a total holding of 581,181. The trade had a 3.12% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $10.19.

On 05/12/2022, BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust traded for a price of $10.22 per share and a market cap of $879,194,000. The stock has returned 8.27% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a price-earnings ratio of 4.44, a price-book ratio of 0.98 and a price-sales ratio of 4.39.

Penn Mutual Asset Management, LLC reduced their investment in AMEX:FAX by 729,900 shares. The trade had a 3.03% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $3.58.

On 05/12/2022, Aberdeen Asia-pacific Income Fund Inc traded for a price of $2.985 per share and a market cap of $734,473,000. The stock has returned -22.14% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Aberdeen Asia-pacific Income Fund Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 49.43, a price-book ratio of 0.68 and a price-sales ratio of 28.24.

The guru established a new position worth 48,943 shares in ARCA:EMLC, giving the stock a 1.64% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $27.56 during the quarter.

On 05/12/2022, VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF traded for a price of $24.52 per share and a market cap of $2,998,122,000. The stock has returned -18.60% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

