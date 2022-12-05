Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Full Sail Capital, LLC

Full Sail Capital, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 155 stocks valued at a total of $1,197,000,000. The top holdings were FTEC(7.31%), IEFA(3.72%), and MUB(3.42%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Full Sail Capital, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Full Sail Capital, LLC bought 265,712 shares of ARCA:VEA for a total holding of 813,671. The trade had a 1.06% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.59.

On 05/12/2022, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF traded for a price of $42.13 per share and a market cap of $94,564,995,000. The stock has returned -14.60% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a price-book ratio of 1.65.

Full Sail Capital, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:MUB by 89,370 shares. The trade had a 0.9% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $112.53.

On 05/12/2022, iShares National Muni Bond ETF traded for a price of $105.4128 per share and a market cap of $26,059,824,000. The stock has returned -8.10% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Full Sail Capital, LLC bought 63,324 shares of ARCA:RSP for a total holding of 86,474. The trade had a 0.83% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $155.37.

On 05/12/2022, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF traded for a price of $139.95 per share and a market cap of $30,432,586,000. The stock has returned -4.50% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.07 and a price-book ratio of 3.02.

During the quarter, Full Sail Capital, LLC bought 23,218 shares of ARCA:VGT for a total holding of 97,681. The trade had a 0.81% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $409.89.

On 05/12/2022, Vanguard Information Technology ETF traded for a price of $332.685 per share and a market cap of $41,093,086,000. The stock has returned -5.51% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 28.96 and a price-book ratio of 9.06.

During the quarter, Full Sail Capital, LLC bought 106,813 shares of NAS:VCIT for a total holding of 145,882. The trade had a 0.77% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $88.41.

On 05/12/2022, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $81.67 per share and a market cap of $42,369,079,000. The stock has returned -10.95% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

