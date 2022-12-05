Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of S.A. Mason LLC

S.A. Mason LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 330 stocks valued at a total of $160,000,000. The top holdings were VTI(4.90%), MSFT(4.10%), and IVV(3.49%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were S.A. Mason LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 6,040 shares in OTCPK:NSRGY, giving the stock a 0.49% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $129.09 during the quarter.

On 05/12/2022, Nestle SA traded for a price of $120.705 per share and a market cap of $334,048,369,000. The stock has returned 3.40% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Nestle SA has a price-earnings ratio of 20.18, a price-book ratio of 6.37, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.31, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 24.36 and a price-sales ratio of 3.93.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.01, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, S.A. Mason LLC bought 13,169 shares of ARCA:SCHB for a total holding of 26,338. The trade had a 0.44% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $52.53.

On 05/12/2022, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF traded for a price of $45.35 per share and a market cap of $19,635,817,000. The stock has returned -7.49% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.63 and a price-book ratio of 3.82.

The guru sold out of their 10,755-share investment in NAS:NUAN. Previously, the stock had a 0.36% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $55.3 during the quarter.

On 05/12/2022, Nuance Communications Inc traded for a price of $55.99 per share and a market cap of $17,882,407,000. The stock has returned 33.06% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Nuance Communications Inc has a price-book ratio of 11.33, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 177.79 and a price-sales ratio of 13.03.

During the quarter, S.A. Mason LLC bought 2,091 shares of ARCA:VTI for a total holding of 34,463. The trade had a 0.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $224.27.

On 05/12/2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF traded for a price of $193.49 per share and a market cap of $250,923,898,000. The stock has returned -7.67% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 21.02 and a price-book ratio of 3.88.

During the quarter, S.A. Mason LLC bought 9,163 shares of ARCA:SCHA for a total holding of 18,230. The trade had a 0.27% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $47.15.

On 05/12/2022, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF traded for a price of $39.68 per share and a market cap of $13,037,776,000. The stock has returned -19.76% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a price-book ratio of 2.20.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

