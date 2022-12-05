Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Medicxi Ventures Management (Jersey) Ltd

Medicxi Ventures Management (Jersey) Ltd recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 7 stocks valued at a total of $369,000,000. The top holdings were CNTA(48.51%), AURA(18.12%), and PCVX(12.35%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Medicxi Ventures Management (Jersey) Ltd’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Medicxi Ventures Management (Jersey) Ltd bought 1,839,265 shares of NAS:CNTA for a total holding of 19,963,157. The trade had a 4.47% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $9.11.

On 05/12/2022, Centessa Pharmaceuticals PLC traded for a price of $5.73 per share and a market cap of $512,253,000. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Centessa Pharmaceuticals PLC has a price-book ratio of 1.03.

The guru established a new position worth 3,039,892 shares in NAS:AURA, giving the stock a 12.92% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $17.87 during the quarter.

On 05/12/2022, Aura Biosciences Inc traded for a price of $15.46 per share and a market cap of $457,998,000. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Aura Biosciences Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.97 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -15.16.

The guru established a new position worth 1,887,478 shares in NAS:PCVX, giving the stock a 29.15% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $37.01 during the quarter.

On 05/12/2022, Vaxcyte Inc traded for a price of $21.765 per share and a market cap of $1,378,285,000. The stock has returned 24.05% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Vaxcyte Inc has a price-book ratio of 4.36 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -11.78.

The guru established a new position worth 1,501,716 shares in NAS:CMPI, giving the stock a 12.73% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $12.75 during the quarter.

On 05/12/2022, Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Inc traded for a price of $10.42 per share and a market cap of $230,115,000. The stock has returned 70.28% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Inc has a price-book ratio of 3.26 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -2.58.

The guru established a new position worth 2,067,861 shares in NAS:PHAT, giving the stock a 66.04% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $38.17 during the quarter.

On 05/12/2022, Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc traded for a price of $6.9836 per share and a market cap of $254,157,000. The stock has returned -75.45% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.87 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -1.33.

