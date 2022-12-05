Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Citadel Investment Advisory, Inc.

Citadel Investment Advisory, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 78 stocks valued at a total of $169,000,000. The top holdings were BRK.B(18.50%), MKL(14.30%), and GOOGL(4.69%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Citadel Investment Advisory, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

Citadel Investment Advisory, Inc. reduced their investment in NYSE:MKL by 14,333 shares. The trade had a 10.43% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $1290.96.

On 05/12/2022, Markel Corp traded for a price of $1283.62 per share and a market cap of $17,571,164,000. The stock has returned 7.46% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Markel Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 10.13, a price-book ratio of 1.30, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.23, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.94 and a price-sales ratio of 1.41.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru established a new position worth 45,750 shares in NAS:JMSB, giving the stock a 0.59% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $21.48 during the quarter.

On 05/12/2022, John Marshall Bancorp Inc traded for a price of $24.36 per share and a market cap of $337,414,000. The stock has returned 38.76% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, John Marshall Bancorp Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 13.19, a price-book ratio of 1.59, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.24 and a price-sales ratio of 4.95.

The guru established a new position worth 262 shares in NAS:AMZN, giving the stock a 0.5% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $3092.09 during the quarter.

On 05/12/2022, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $2106.94 per share and a market cap of $1,176,225,026,000. The stock has returned -34.63% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 55.83, a price-book ratio of 8.79, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.33, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.33 and a price-sales ratio of 2.49.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.57, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Citadel Investment Advisory, Inc. reduced their investment in NYSE:BRK.B by 1,321 shares. The trade had a 0.23% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $323.34.

On 05/12/2022, Berkshire Hathaway Inc traded for a price of $304.68 per share and a market cap of $638,125,247,000. The stock has returned 9.07% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Berkshire Hathaway Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 7.83, a price-book ratio of 1.26, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.26, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.10 and a price-sales ratio of 1.85.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 1,600 shares in NYSE:BA, giving the stock a 0.18% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $201.25 during the quarter.

On 05/12/2022, Boeing Co traded for a price of $122.69 per share and a market cap of $67,559,687,000. The stock has returned -43.47% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Boeing Co has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -83.74 and a price-sales ratio of 1.13.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.57, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

