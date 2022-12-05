Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Eagle Health Investments LP

Eagle Health Investments LP recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 28 stocks valued at a total of $406,000,000. The top holdings were HUM(8.35%), SGEN(8.18%), and AZN(7.28%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Eagle Health Investments LP’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Eagle Health Investments LP bought 150,002 shares of NAS:SGEN for a total holding of 230,502. The trade had a 5.32% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $135.09.

On 05/12/2022, Seagen Inc traded for a price of $124.06 per share and a market cap of $26,094,966,000. The stock has returned -14.11% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Seagen Inc has a price-book ratio of 8.72, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -40.06 and a price-sales ratio of 15.53.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.81, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, Eagle Health Investments LP bought 235,800 shares of NAS:NTRA for a total holding of 447,494. The trade had a 2.37% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $60.26.

On 05/12/2022, Natera Inc traded for a price of $28.505 per share and a market cap of $3,083,308,000. The stock has returned -68.83% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Natera Inc has a price-book ratio of 5.80, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -5.36 and a price-sales ratio of 4.56.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.36, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Eagle Health Investments LP reduced their investment in NAS:AZN by 166,000 shares. The trade had a 2.36% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $59.94.

On 05/12/2022, AstraZeneca PLC traded for a price of $61.25 per share and a market cap of $187,739,714,000. The stock has returned 16.20% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, AstraZeneca PLC has a price-book ratio of 5.53, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 33.27 and a price-sales ratio of 4.77.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Eagle Health Investments LP bought 1,563,100 shares of NYSE:AMWL for a total holding of 3,811,008. The trade had a 1.62% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $4.22.

On 05/12/2022, American Well Corp traded for a price of $2.855 per share and a market cap of $894,733,000. The stock has returned -79.46% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, American Well Corp has a price-book ratio of 0.71, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -0.01 and a price-sales ratio of 3.37.

During the quarter, Eagle Health Investments LP bought 1,007,333 shares of NYSE:CANO for a total holding of 2,955,112. The trade had a 1.57% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $6.31.

On 05/12/2022, Cano Health Inc traded for a price of $4.22 per share and a market cap of $923,040,000. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cano Health Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.51, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -118.45 and a price-sales ratio of 0.47.

