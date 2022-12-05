Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Running Point Capital Advisors, LLC

Running Point Capital Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 218 stocks valued at a total of $171,000,000. The top holdings were QQQ(12.37%), USMV(7.70%), and QUAL(6.45%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Running Point Capital Advisors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Running Point Capital Advisors, LLC bought 9,508 shares of NAS:QQQ for a total holding of 58,260. The trade had a 2.02% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $354.77.

On 05/12/2022, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 traded for a price of $287.02 per share and a market cap of $158,315,705,000. The stock has returned -9.86% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 has a price-earnings ratio of 27.82 and a price-book ratio of 7.48.

During the quarter, Running Point Capital Advisors, LLC bought 59,524 shares of ARCA:IEMG for a total holding of 123,045. The trade had a 1.94% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $57.78.

On 05/12/2022, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF traded for a price of $48.46 per share and a market cap of $64,857,642,000. The stock has returned -22.41% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a price-book ratio of 1.71.

Running Point Capital Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:VWO by 41,720 shares. The trade had a 1.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $47.99.

On 05/12/2022, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF traded for a price of $40.35 per share and a market cap of $69,366,976,000. The stock has returned -20.17% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a price-book ratio of 1.83.

Running Point Capital Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:MSFT by 5,071 shares. The trade had a 1.02% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $300.8.

On 05/12/2022, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $251.6614 per share and a market cap of $1,828,059,558,000. The stock has returned 6.77% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 25.50, a price-book ratio of 11.24, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.21, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.12 and a price-sales ratio of 9.59.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Running Point Capital Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:BNDX by 25,633 shares. The trade had a 0.85% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $53.61.

On 05/12/2022, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF traded for a price of $51.005 per share and a market cap of $44,997,929,000. The stock has returned -7.21% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 5.42 and a price-book ratio of 1.76.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

