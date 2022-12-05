Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Infini Master Fund

Infini Master Fund recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

1308, TWO EXCHANGE SQUARE HONG KONG, K3 0000000

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 20 stocks valued at a total of $50,000,000. The top holdings were QQQ(36.23%), NCNO(19.84%), and IWM(14.74%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Infini Master Fund’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 243,067 shares in NAS:NCNO, giving the stock a 19.84% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $45.74 during the quarter.

On 05/12/2022, Ncino Inc traded for a price of $26.7 per share and a market cap of $2,870,354,000. The stock has returned -53.20% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ncino Inc has a price-book ratio of 7.15, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -58.03 and a price-sales ratio of 11.45.

During the quarter, Infini Master Fund bought 25,400 shares of NAS:QQQ for a total holding of 50,180. The trade had a 18.34% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $354.77.

On 05/12/2022, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 traded for a price of $287.02 per share and a market cap of $158,315,705,000. The stock has returned -9.86% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 has a price-earnings ratio of 27.82 and a price-book ratio of 7.48.

The guru established a new position worth 36,050 shares in ARCA:IWM, giving the stock a 14.74% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $203.63 during the quarter.

On 05/12/2022, iShares Russell 2000 ETF traded for a price of $170.35 per share and a market cap of $50,493,537,000. The stock has returned -21.34% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a price-book ratio of 2.15.

The guru sold out of their 1,082-share investment in NAS:GOOG. Previously, the stock had a 7.97% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $2718.53 during the quarter.

On 05/12/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $2213.395 per share and a market cap of $1,458,480,659,000. The stock has returned -1.28% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.01, a price-book ratio of 5.73, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.75, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.25 and a price-sales ratio of 5.51.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.83, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Infini Master Fund reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 13,400 shares. The trade had a 6.06% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $168.23.

On 05/12/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $140.65 per share and a market cap of $2,163,046,397,000. The stock has returned 17.06% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 21.70, a price-book ratio of 32.14, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.53, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.81 and a price-sales ratio of 5.73.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.85, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

