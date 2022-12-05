Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Boundary Creek Advisors LP

Boundary Creek Advisors LP recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 20 stocks valued at a total of $667,000,000. The top holdings were ATUS(3.63%), DXC(2.76%), and MERC(2.63%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Boundary Creek Advisors LP’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 300,000 shares in NAS:LSXMK, giving the stock a 2.06% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $47.95 during the quarter.

On 05/12/2022, Liberty SiriusXM Group traded for a price of $39.05 per share and a market cap of $14,272,044,000. The stock has returned -6.78% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Liberty SiriusXM Group has a price-earnings ratio of 14.64, a price-book ratio of 1.58, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.03 and a price-sales ratio of 1.49.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.76, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, Boundary Creek Advisors LP bought 823,260 shares of NYSE:ATUS for a total holding of 1,940,760. The trade had a 1.54% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $13.37.

On 05/12/2022, Altice USA Inc traded for a price of $9.1 per share and a market cap of $4,352,970,000. The stock has returned -76.60% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Altice USA Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 4.78, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.20, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.26 and a price-sales ratio of 0.43.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.24, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

The guru sold out of their 75,000-share investment in NYSE:PM. Previously, the stock had a 1.41% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $100.28 during the quarter.

On 05/12/2022, Philip Morris International Inc traded for a price of $102.5 per share and a market cap of $158,486,386,000. The stock has returned 11.59% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Philip Morris International Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 17.69, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 7.69, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.24 and a price-sales ratio of 5.05.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.14, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Boundary Creek Advisors LP reduced their investment in NYSE:CPS by 268,260 shares. The trade had a 1.19% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $16.49.

On 05/12/2022, Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc traded for a price of $5.3694 per share and a market cap of $102,575,000. The stock has returned -82.59% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc has a price-book ratio of 0.37, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -9.36 and a price-sales ratio of 0.04.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.21, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

The guru sold out of their 225,000-share investment in NAS:XRX. Previously, the stock had a 1.01% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $21.08 during the quarter.

On 05/12/2022, Xerox Holdings Corp traded for a price of $16.49 per share and a market cap of $2,519,733,000. The stock has returned -25.56% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Xerox Holdings Corp has a price-book ratio of 0.58, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -25.16 and a price-sales ratio of 0.42.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.64, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

