United Bankshares Declares Second Quarter Dividend

United Bankshares, Inc. (“United”)(NASDAQ: UBSI), today announced that its Board of Directors declared a second quarter dividend of $0.36 per share for shareholders of record as of June 10, 2022.

The dividend payout of approximately $48.7 million on 135.3 million shares is payable July 1, 2022. The year of 2021 represented the 48th consecutive year of dividend increases for United shareholders. Only one other major banking company in the USA has achieved such a dividend record.

As of March 31, 2022, United had consolidated assets of approximately $29.4 billion. United is the parent company of United Bank which comprises nearly 250 offices in Virginia, Maryland, Washington, D.C., North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio.

United’s stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the quotation symbol "UBSI".

