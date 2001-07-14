Faraday Future Marks Production Milestone #5 at its Hanford, Calif. Manufacturing Facility, Remains on Schedule to Launch in Q3 2022

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (“FF”) (NASDAQ: FFIE), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, today announced that work is underway on all major mechanical electrical and plumbing (MEP) systems to support equipment installation, thus marking the company’s manufacturing milestone #5. With this achievement, FF demonstrates steady progress toward Start of Production (SOP) and remains on track to launch the FF 91 flagship EV in Q3 2022.

“Our manufacturing facility in Hanford, California is developing at an impressive pace, and remains on schedule to deliver our first vehicles in Q3, now that we have marked five of our seven milestones,” said Dr. Carsten Breitfeld, Global Chief Executive Officer of Faraday Future. “FF will be the first truly high-end, high-performance, luxury, intelligent EV manufacturer when we introduce our flagship model, the FF 91, to customers in Q3 later this year.”

A link to a video showcasing FF’s progress at its manufacturing facility in Hanford can be seen here: Manufacturing+Milestone+5+Achieved.

FF is building a state-of-the-art facility that combines highly skilled craftsmanship with leading-edge automated production processes to rival the top luxury automakers of the world. Since going public in July, FF has now reached five of its seven production milestones, including foundation construction, pre-production builds for final engineering validation, and certification vehicles. Now, FF has reached the start of all MEP systems to support equipment installation. Only two manufacturing milestones remain:

Milestone #6 : Complete construction and equipment installation in final vehicle manufacturing areas.

: Complete construction and equipment installation in final vehicle manufacturing areas. Final Milestone: SOP – July 2022.

While the MEP systems are finalized and automated equipment is being installed, engineers continue to build more production-intent vehicles. These vehicles feature production-specification components and will be used for testing and validation, as well as for public viewing. FF will participate in more automotive events and car shows as it moves closer to SOP. This past week, FF displayed a production-intent FF 91 at the 2022 Milken Institute Global Conference.

