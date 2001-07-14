Shari Glazer, CEO of Kalos Labs and Founder of US Digital Trust, Joins Skillz Board of Directors

Skillz (NYSE: SKLZ), the leading mobile games platform bringing fair and fun competition to players worldwide, today announced that Shari Glazer, entrepreneur and a globally-recognized philanthropist, has joined its board of directors. Shari serves as the second woman director to be elected to the Skillz board of directors, which now includes eight board members.

“We couldn’t be happier to benefit from Shari Glazer’s extensive expertise at the intersection of sports, technology, and philanthropy, and bring her on our journey to deliver fair competition to everyone, redefining how competition happens– in mobile gaming and beyond,” said Andrew Paradise, CEO of Skillz.

In addition to being Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Kalos+Labs, a digital assets and blockchain platform for global brands, Shari Glazer is the founder of US DIGITAL Trust, which manages a diverse portfolio of private investments across the digital assets industry. The Glazer family has also owned the Tampa Bay Buccaneers franchise since 1995, helping steer the team to Super Bowl victory in 2021, and British soccer powerhouse Manchester United, which they acquired in 2006. As a globally-recognized philanthropist and co-founder of the Edward and Shari Glazer Charitable Trust, Glazer currently sits on the Board of Trustees for MOCA, and Board of Overseers at Hoover Institution, Stanford University. In 2018, Glazer opened the Shari and Ed Glazer Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation (CEI), designed to enhance collaboration and experiential learning, and to serve as an academic hub and idea incubator.

“I’m honored to join Skillz’s Board. As a category creator, Skillz has been uniquely positioned to disrupt the competitive mobile games industry and build the home for competition for all. I look forward to the opportunity to be a part of the company’s evolution and next stage of growth,” said Glazer.

