Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of NYL Investors LLC

NYL Investors LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 34 stocks valued at a total of $726,000,000. The top holdings were LQD(36.89%), VCLT(11.19%), and HYG(9.99%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were NYL Investors LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, NYL Investors LLC bought 1,061,312 shares of ARCA:LQD for a total holding of 2,215,803. The trade had a 17.67% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $124.24.

On 05/12/2022, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond traded for a price of $112.39 per share and a market cap of $31,877,120,000. The stock has returned -12.24% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, NYL Investors LLC bought 300,000 shares of ARCA:HYG for a total holding of 882,000. The trade had a 3.4% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $82.97.

On 05/12/2022, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $76.675 per share and a market cap of $13,979,500,000. The stock has returned -8.45% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a price-book ratio of 1.64.

The guru sold out of their 15,800-share investment in ARCA:VOO. Previously, the stock had a 1.14% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $408.14 during the quarter.

On 05/12/2022, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $358.2 per share and a market cap of $241,056,199,000. The stock has returned -3.93% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 21.53 and a price-book ratio of 4.15.

NYL Investors LLC reduced their investment in NAS:ACWI by 10,600 shares. The trade had a 0.19% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $99.63.

On 05/12/2022, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund traded for a price of $86.37 per share and a market cap of $16,812,576,000. The stock has returned -10.41% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a price-book ratio of 2.67.

NYL Investors LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:VT by 10,400 shares. The trade had a 0.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $101.06.

On 05/12/2022, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF traded for a price of $87.5016 per share and a market cap of $22,235,811,000. The stock has returned -11.09% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 16.94 and a price-book ratio of 2.50.

